Inside the ‘forgotten castle’ that could be Prince William and Kate Middleton’s new family home, according to Queen Elizabeth’s news

THE QUEEN’S “forgotten castle” may be the new home for Prince William and Kate Middleton.

It’s long been assumed that Prince William and Kate Middleton were considering relocating to Windsor and looking for suitable areas to raise their three children.

Their couple is rumored to be considering moving to Fort Belvedere, a Grade II listed house with a tower near the southern end of Windsor Great Park, where King Edward VIII signed his abdication papers in 1936.

The fort is currently owned by the Crown Estate and leased to the Weston family, close royal friends.

Because the Queen has never lived there, royal fans regard it as a “forgotten” castle.

William, Kate, and their family currently reside in Kensington Palace’s Apartment 1a, with Amner Hall, a country house built in the 18th century, serving as their country retreat.

St Thomas’s Prep School in Battersea, South West London is where Prince George and Princess Charlotte are currently enrolled.

