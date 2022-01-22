Inside the Hollywood mansion with its own nightclub and casino, which is up for sale for (dollar)12 million.

A HOUSE IN HOLLYWOOD has gone on the market for (dollar)12 million, complete with a nightclub and casino.

The property, which was built in 1990 and was designed by a glamour photographer, is located above Sunset Strip and has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The home has spectacular views of the city and downtown Los Angeles thanks to its prime location.

The house has trendy furnishings and luxury amenities like a pool, cinema, jacuzzi, steam room, and sauna, similar to its neighboring mansions.

But there’s a hidden gem downstairs: a private nightclub and casino that sets it apart from the rest.

With multiple rooms dedicated to entertainment, guests don’t have to travel far for a full Hollywood party experience.

One of the rooms is a custom-built casino, with dark furnishings and poker tables set up and ready for a game or two.

Meanwhile, a nearby room has been transformed into a full-fledged nightclub with custom lighting and a large dance floor.

The club spills out onto a balcony to take in the city’s bustle.

The spa was designed to look like a cave, complete with gold paint and furnishings, and the quirky touches don’t stop there.

In the meantime, the one-bedroom is decorated in the style of Ancient Egypt, with hieroglyphics and wall art as a nod to the civilization.

A strange carved wooden platform is supported by four stone columns in another room, and a second lounge area has galactic-style walls adorned with golden figurines of nude women.

The property was described as a “beautiful multi-level gated home with nightclub and casino” by Nicole Singer of Harcourts Beverly Hills.

Harcourts Beverly Hills has the property listed for (dollar)12 million.