Inside the Horrific Legacy of Serial Killer Ted Bundy

Checking out pictures of Ted Bundy now, it’s difficult to see what unsuspecting people saw in the 1970s.

Which, according to many, was a good-looking, enchanting male.

That’s been the forever-buzz on Bundy, the serial killer that was carried out 31 years back as well as, when his tale is being told onscreen, has actually historically been played by really good-looking males, including Mark Harmon, Cary Elwes, Billy Campbell, James Marsters, Adam Long and also, just in 2014, Zac Efron— all means of highlighting exactly how he was a person who had not a problem getting ladies to allow their guard down around him as a result of his socially acceptable outward qualities.

“Bundy represents for us our most primitive, inmost, darkest worry, which is that you do not recognize the individual alongside you,” Joe Berlinger, director of the Efron movie, the appropriately labelled Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and also exec producer of Netflix’s Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, informed E! News last year.

“We intend to believe that serial killers are conveniently recognizable, that when you see them you know, ‘OK, that person has to be a serial killer,'” Berlinger continued. “individuals actually liked him.”

And also they liked him till the day he died at 42 years of age in the electrical chair at Raiford Prison after confessing to the murders of 30 females.

“I should not be stunned that I still get letters and also emails from twenty-year-olds that are attracted with Ted Bundy,” wrote Ann Rule in a 2009 update to her 1980 best-seller The Stranger Beside Me (which was made into a 2002 TELEVISION motion picture starring Campbell as Bundy). “Thirty years back, I viewed the Florida women that lined up outside the court in Miami, distressed to obtain a put on the gallery bench behind his defense table.

“They sighed as well as gasped with joy when Ted turned to take a look at them.”

Regulation, that died in 2015, befriended Bundy after meeting him at, of all places, a self-destruction hotline office in Seattle where they were both responding to phones on the night change.

The real criminal activity renaissance has of training course handled a shade of the extravagant thanks to trending podcasts, penetrating documentaries as well as costly, savvily created restricted series that have actually been controling honor programs. Generally the beauty almost never ever quits as well as starts with the killer himself, yet Bundy confirmed the exemption to that guideline practically from the start, with first the very appealing Harmonplaying him in the chilling 1986 two-part miniseries The Deliberate Stranger, while the awesome was still on fatality row.

“Bundy’s not a character a star can conceal behind,” the NCIS celebrity informed the South Florida Sun-Sentinelin May 1986. “Everything is real. I play him without pretense of sense of guilt or innocence, yet the movie offers Bundy as if he dedicated the criminal offenses he was pursued.”

Asked why he desired the part, Harman, till then best known for the medical dramatization St. Elsewhere, discussed, “First, I desired to function with [director] Marvin Chomsky. I had actually never acted a hefty prior to as well as I suched as the idea of playing all the psychological degrees that Bundy experienced.”

He desired to go satisfy Bundy in prison or at the very least research tape of him, Harman claimed, but Chomsky asked him not to. Harman didhang out, nevertheless, with one of Bundy’s would-be targets, a woman from Utah who procured out of his auto as well as escape.

More than 30 years later, the role of Bundy would still confirm appealing to a star looking to do something totally different.

“It does not actually proclaim Ted Bundy,” Efron told Entertainment Tonightin March 2018 regarding Extremely Wicked. “He had not been an individual to be pietistic. It just narrates as well as kind of just how the world had the ability to be charmed over by this man who was notoriously wicked and the vexing placement that so numerous individuals were placed in, the globe was placed in. It was fun to go and experiment in that world of reality.”

As well as it is greatly more cooling when the adversary comes calling resembling … well, like Zac Efron, celebrity of High School Musical and also numerous shirtless images.

“Ted was never as good-looking, great, or charming as crime folklore has actually deemed him,” Rule created. “But, as I have actually stated prior to, notoriety became him … I always thought that time would obscure the rate of interest in Bundy, particularly after his execution. Instead, he has actually come to be almost mythical.”

Bundy wasn’t a mastermind. Many females declined his ploy, which normally consisted of a request to accompany him to his automobile for some factor, suggesting he left witnesses behind virtually all over he went and also inconclusive evidence abounded in his car and also apartment. At the exact same time, he was both handsome as well as unassuming sufficient not to activate alarm system bells for lord knows exactly how numerous people, some of whom didn’t recognize just how lucky they were to live to tell the tale of the cute other that approached them at the park, or beach or bus stop.

He mixed in, and also even though lots of individuals saw his eventually infamous tan Volkswagen Beetle, that really did not quit him from driving it across state lines, back and also forth. As well as he was brazen, often driving for hours with dead women in his car, and returning numerous times to where he disposed their bodies to see their remains.

“Intellectually, I’ve always recognized that Bundy is somebody that did not act the method he appeared to many,” Berlinger says. “But by experiencing these tapes, we obtain an understanding into just how someone like that can be believable to a lot of, as well as yet efficient in such wickedness.”

What he was, any type of method you consider him currently, was a monster.

Berlinger clarified last year that, in addition to it being the 30th wedding anniversary of Bundy’s implementation, the motivation for Netflix’s Conversations With a Killerwas their procurement of taped interviews that reporters Stephen G. Michaud and also Hugh Aynesworth carried out with the killer on death row in 1980. (Extremely Wicked was also eventually gotten by Netflix to disperse after it premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.)

“It’s becoming part of the mind of an awesome,” Berlinger claims, “to comprehend exactly how someone might be so deceptive, so manipulative, and what makes him tick. I believe it’ll be utterly remarkable for individuals.”

In their 1983 book The Only Living Witness, considering that updated, Aynesworth and Michaud call Bundy “handsome, arrogant and verbalize.” Ladies of every ages, not just misguided twentysomethings, crowded to get a peek of him when he took place trial in Miami for murdering 2 Florida State sorority sisters and attacking 2 others, in addition to another student in an apartment or condo 8 obstructs away, in a bloody spree on Jan. 15, 1978. All three survivors affirmed at test.

Bundy went on trial again in Orlando for the Feb. 9, 1978, kidnapping and murder of 12-year-old Kimberly Leach.

He was convicted and sentenced to death for all three murders, though technically the crime he was executed for was killing Leach, a junior high student who disappeared from school on her way to her homeroom class to retrieve her purse. Her remains were found seven weeks later in a hog shed by Suwannee River State Park, in Live Oak, Fla.

Ultimately, however, these three murders were the sloppy climax of Bundy’s epic display of savagery wrought over four years in seven states. Before he was executed he confessed to 30 killings, which doesn’t mean he wasn’t responsible for more, and over the years he played along with the not far-fetched assumption that he may have been responsible for at least 100 murders, not including numerous attacks.

“I don’t think even he knew…how many he killed, or why he killed them,” said the Rev. Fred Lawrence, who administered Bundy’s last rites, according to David Von Drehle’s 1995 book Among the Lowest of the Dead: The Culture of Death Row.

The nature vs. nurture debate is one for the ages, but the man born Theodore Robert Cowell is ripe for discussion.

His mother, Eleanor Louise Cowell of Philadelphia, gave birth to him at a home for unwed mothers on Nov. 24, 1946, sent there by her deeply religious parents, who at first set about raising him as their own so as to spare themselves the shame of having an illegitimate grandson.

His birth certificate lists a salesman named Lloyd Marshall as his father, though his mother later mentioned being seduced by “a sailor.” Yet another theory is that his maternal grandfather—a violent, abusive man—was his biological father.

Cowell moved 4-year-old Ted to Washington in 1950 and married Johnnie Bundy two years later, but though Ted had his adoptive father’s name, he didn’t have a close relationship with him or his step-sisters and resented being moved away from the grandfather who he thought was his dad (and maybe was his dad). When Bundy ultimately found out about his parentage, he resented being lied to, regardless.

Before he turned 18, Bundy was arrested twice for burglary and car theft, but nothing violent. However, when he was 14, an 8-year-old girl who took piano lessons from his uncle disappeared. Down the road, Bundy actually denied having anything to do with that and there’s no proof that he did, but Ann Rule, among others, believes the child was Bundy victim No. 1.

The shy teen enrolled at University of Puget Sound, then transferred to University of Washington, where he started dating classmate Stephanie Brooks (a much-used pseudonym). Bundy dropped out of college in 1968 and Brooks broke up with him shortly afterward, citing his lack of seriousness and ambition, and he ended up leaving town, eventually ending up at Temple University for one semester.

Once back in Washington, he met Elizabeth Kloepfer, a divorced secretary at the UW School of Medicine, and they dated off and on for years. Now Elizabeth Kendall, her take was at the center of the Amazon Prime docu-series Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer, which premiered in January, timed for the re-release of her 1981 book The Phantom Prince: My Life With Ted Bundy.

He re-enrolled at UW in 1970, met Rule as a volunteer at Seattle’s Suicide Hotline Crisis Center in 1971 and graduated in 1972. Bundy, who had attended the Republican National Convention in 1968 as a delegate for Nelson Rockefeller, went to work for Gov. Daniel Evans’ successful reelection campaign. That opened a few more doors in the political world, and then he was admitted to law school at Puget Sound.

According to Rule, he rekindled his relationship with Brooks during a trip to California in the summer of 1973, then broke off contact with no explanation. When she reached him by phone to ask what happened in early 1974, he calmly said, “Stephanie, I have no idea what you mean,” and hung up.

Within a few months Bundy had pretty much stopped attending class at UPS and became assistant director of the Seattle Crime Prevention Advisory Commission.

Also in 1974, eight college students disappeared in Washington and Oregon between February and July, all killings Bundy confessed to in his 11th hour, though only seven sets of remains were found.

Bundy later told his last attorney, Polly Nelson, that he first attempted a kidnapping, in New Jersey, in 1969 (the timeline of his whereabouts fits) and first killed someone in 1971, in Seattle. However, he also told a psychologist that he killed two women in Atlantic City in 1969.

He was a murderous liar, after all.

As authorities investigated the sudden glut of missing girls in the first half of 1974, multiple witnesses came forward to report being asked by a young man with one arm in a sling, or on another occasion a guy on crutches, for help carrying a stack of books or a briefcase, to a VW Bug.

Meanwhile, Bundy was working at the Department of Emergency Services in Olympia, which was involved in the search for the missing co-eds.

On July 14, when both Janice Anne Ott and Denise Marie Naslund disappeared from Seattle’s Lake Sammamish Park within hours of each other, five women reported that a young man in tennis whites, left arm in a sling, had asked for help unloading a sailboat from his car. One went with him but turned and ran when she glimpsed that there was no boat.

Kloepfer, Rule and a psychology professor at UW recognized Bundy when authorities shared a suspect profile, a composite sketch of the suspect and a description of him and his car. Rule recalled that police were skeptical of the idea that a clean-cut law student could be responsible.

Transferring to law school at University of Utah, Bundy moved to Salt Lake City in August 1974—where he quickly found out that he was out of his league intellectually when it came to legal studies, and young women started disappearing.

He later confessed to killing three teenage girls that October, and on Nov. 8 he killed 17-year-old Debra Jean Kent—hours after he attempted to abduct 18-year-old Carol DaRonch. He had approached DaRonch at a mall, posing as a police officer, and told her someone had tried to break into her car and would she accompany him to the station to file a report. When he pulled over and attempted to handcuff her, she struggled and he ended up only getting the cuffs around one wrist, giving her a chance to get out the door and escape.

Kent was last seen leaving a high school theater production on the way to pick up her brother. Investigators later found a key near the auditorium—it was the key to the handcuffs DaRonch fled with, dangling from one wrist.

“He drove a Volkswagen, which I thought, ‘well that’s kind of odd,’ but maybe he’s undercover,” DaRonch remembers in Conversations With a Killer. “And I got in.” When she realized what was happening, “I had never been so frightened in my entire life. And I know this is cliche but my whole life went before my eyes. I thought, my god, my parents are never going to know what happened to me.”

A 62-year-old grandmother named Rhonda Stapley talked on Dr. Phil a few years ago about narrowly escaping Bundy’s clutches in October 1974, when she was a pharmacy student at the University of Utah. She was at a city park, waiting for a bus to go back to campus, when a cute guy in a tan VW Beetle pulled up and asked if she wanted a ride.

“The first thing I noticed was, the inside passenger door handle was missing,” Stapley said. She wasn’t immediately alarmed, she added, figuring “college kid, college car. Things fall off.”

She acknowledged that she wasn’t concerned because he was a well-dressed, nice-looking young man who fit the collegiate mold. But then he asked if it was alright if they took a quick detour. She was OK with it, but first he didn’t go exactly where he said he was going, and then instead of taking an exit toward campus, he started driving on a canyon road. “He stopped talking to me and I’m still trying to make idle conversation,” Staple recalled, but she initially only suspected that he was looking for a place to pull over and try to make a pass at her.

He eventually pulled into a parking place and stopped the car. “I thought he was going to kiss me. Instead he said, very quietly, ‘Do you know what? I’m going to kill you.’ And he put his hands on my throat and started squeezing.” She still thought for a split second he was joking. Then, Stapley says, she tried to fight him off but lost consciousness, and he raped her. Then woke her up and did it again.

“So I was kind of in a state of going into unconsciousness for most of the evening,” Stapley said. “The last time I regained consciousness…the passenger door was open and the dome light was on. So I could see him, that was the only light in the whole canyon…I could see him standing over there, facing away from me, doing something in the backseat of the car.”

She saw an opportunity to escape and took it. “I just jumped and ran in the other direction, into pitch blackness,” Stapley said. “I just took a couple of steps because my pants had been pulled down around my ankles. So I tripped…and tumbled, but I fell into a mountain river that wasn’t really deep, but it was really, really swift. There were boulders and bushes and tree limbs sticking out…the water swept me away from him, and it’s probably what saved my life.”

Stapley told her husband she had been sexually assaulted when they were first married, but never came forward with her Bundy story for decades, when a bout of PTSD pushed her memories to the surface. Back in 1974, “the first thing I thought [was], ‘No one can ever know…everyone would think it was my fault. Why would I get in the car with a stranger?'”

It was Ann Rule’s publisher who helped shepherd her own book, I Survived Ted Bundy: The Attack, Escape & PTSD That Changed My Life, to the finish line.

“There’s no group of Ted Bundy survivors that I could sign up and join,” Stapley told People in 2016. “But there are other people who have experienced trauma. They can understand not wanting to tell, and the shame and embarrassment and all those things that go along with rape.”

Toward the end of 1974, Elizabeth Kloepfer, who had remained in Seattle, called police in Salt Lake City to report that she believed her boyfriend, Ted Bundy (he dated a string of women in Utah, in the meantime), might have something to do with the sudden spate of missing women.

Witnesses from the Lake Sammamish abductions failed to identify him in a photo lineup, however, so Bundy was added to a list of suspects and remained there.

Kloepfer also continued to see him.

“The public continues to be drawn to Bundy partly because of the questions his friendly and handsome façade brings out,” says Rachael Penman, director of artifacts and exhibits at Alcatraz East Crime Museum, where Bundy’s car and other items, including a letter he wrote to Elizabeth Kloepfer, are currently on display. “The warning of ‘stranger danger’ is something we always try to bring home to our visitors, but it goes beyond that because Liz stayed with him even after reporting him to the police.”

And Bundy maintained this relationship with Kloepfer, Berlinger says, “because he had this need for normalcy. He compartmentalized his life, so he actually lived with a woman who thought he was prince charming. He was a wonderful boyfriend and, by all accounts, a wonderful surrogate father to the daughter of Elizabeth.”

Their relationship that abetted Bundy’s double life is also at the center of Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, with Lily Collins playing Kloepfer opposite Efron. The title, incidentally, is taken verbatim from what the judge called Bundy as he sentenced him to death.

On Jan. 12, 1975, a 23-year-old nurse disappeared from a ski lodge in Snowmass, Colo.; her body was found the next month. Then, on March 15, a 26-year-old ski instructor disappeared in Vail, Colo.; Bundy later said he approached her on crutches and asked if she could help carry his boots to his car.

According to Bundy, he proceeded to kill at least three more women, in April, May and June, in Colorado, Idaho and Utah.

In mid-May 1975, some of his old colleagues from the Department of Emergency Services, including Carole Ann Boone, whom he had dated in Washington, came to visit and stay with him in Utah. He and Boone rekindled their relationship, but he also went to visit Kloepfer, who didn’t tell him she’d been in contact with the police on multiple occasions. He, in turn, didn’t mention he was seeing other women.

“I liked Ted immediately. We hit it off well,” Boone said, according to The Only Living Witness. “He struck me as being a rather shy person with a lot more going on under the surface than what was on the surface. He certainly was more dignified and restrained than the more certifiable types around the office. He would participate in the silliness partway. But remember, he was a Republican.”

In 1975, Utah Highway Patrol observed Bundy driving slowly around a residential neighborhood in the early morning hours of Aug. 16; when he spotted the patrol car, Bundy sped off and the officer gave chase.

When he finally pulled him over and searched the car, the officer found a ski mask, another mask fashioned out of pantyhose, an ice pick, rope, handcuffs and a crowbar. DaRonch’s description of the car her attempted abductor was driving, combined with Kloepfer’s December 1974 phone call to Salt Lake police, were enough to get a warrant to search Bundy’s apartment, where they found a guide to Colorado resorts, including where the ski instructor disappeared, and a brochure for the play at the school where Debra Jean Kent was abducted.

That wasn’t enough evidence to arrest him, however, so police released Bundy on his own recognizance and watched him 24/7.

In September 1975, Bundy sold his car and police swooped in for a deep search, during which they discovered hair that matched samples from the body of Caryn Campbell, the nurse who became Bundy’s first known victim in Colorado in 1975, as well as indistinguishable hair matches for Melissa Smith, one of the 1974 Utah victims, and DaRonch.

The following month DaRonch identified Bundy in a lineup as the “officer” who had tried to abduct her and he was promptly charged with aggravated kidnapping and attempted criminal assault. His parents paid the $15,000 bail to get him released. There was not enough evidence to charge him in any of the disappearances or suspected murders to date.

In February 1976, a judge found Bundy guilty in a bench trial of kidnapping and assault and sentenced him to 1 to 15 years in Utah State Prison. Later that month, he was charged with Campbell’s murder in Colorado.

During a preliminary hearing in Aspen in June 1977, Bundy, who had chosen to represent himself as well as a result wasn’t using leg restrictions, jumped out of a second-story window in the law collection of the Pitkin County Courthouse, got into a cabin to swipe clothing, food and also a rifle, and ended up lost in the timbers for a pair of days. He handled to thwart road blocks as well as other patrols for numerous days till he swiped a vehicle and also cops saw him weaving between lanes.

On the evening of Dec. 30, he burst out of prison, taking care of to mislead the holiday-time skeleton personnel with a lump of books in his bed, covered with a blanket, while he left via a crawl room in the ceiling. He said Carole Ann Boone brought him $500 over the coming before 6 months to help his retreat.

Bundy took a car, which damaged down on Interstate 70, and afterwards hitched a trip to Vail, where he caught a bus to Denver. From there, he flew to Chicago, and remained in the Windy City by the time the manhunt started.

From Chicago he caught a train to Ann Arbor, Mich., where he went to a bar as well as viewed Washington play Michigan in the Rose Bowl. He drove as well as stole an additional cars and truck to Atlanta, and also from there took a bus to Tallahassee, Fla. He tried as well as rented a space to obtain a job doing building, however when they requested recognition he considered theft and stealing from females’s pocketbooks if he spotted one exposed at a store.

In the early morning hrs of Jan. 15, 1978, Bundy snuck into the Chi Omega sorority residence on the Florida State campus and continued to beat and also suffocate Margaret Bowman, 21, and also, in a separate bedroom, Lisa Levy, 20. He additionally attacked Levy several times, gaining himself the label “the Love-Bite Killer” when he mosted likely to trial.

Bundy also struck Chi Omega roommates Kathy Kleiner as well as Karen Chandler, both of whom experienced damaged jaws and also other injuries, yet survived.

The entire spree lasted roughly 15 minutes, authorities approximated.

He then left the sorority home as well as, eight blocks away, he savagely beat FSU pupil Cheryl Thomas in her house. Cops later on found a seminal fluid stain on her bed.

Bundy stayed at big for weeks. In a current 48 Hours unique, former Leon County Sheriff Ken Katsaris, who saw the crime scene at Chi Omega that evening, confessed that his workplace didn’t instantly attach the attack on the sorority girls with the well-known fugitive due to the fact that the M.O was apparently so various.

“Ted Bundy was known to entice ladies away with his charm and also then snatch them, or choose them up at a bus stop and say, ‘Can I provide you a flight?'” Katsaris told CBS News. “… But I did not assume that the method of procedure of this situation was anything near comparable, other than for an assault on girls … so I did not take that during that time as serious.”

On Feb. 8, Bundy came close to 14-year-old Leslie Parmenter, who happened to be the child of the Jacksonville Police Chief of Detectives, however her older brother turned up and also he took off.

The fugitive after that drove west to Lake City, Fla., where he abducted as well as killed 12-year-old Kimberly Leach.

Finally, at around 1 a.m. on Feb. 15, 1978, Bundy was drawn over driving a stolen lorry– a VW Bug, no much less– near the Alabama boundary by a Pensacola law enforcement agent that ID ‘d the cars and truck as stolen. When Officer David Lee went to position Bundy under apprehension, he kicked Lee and took off running. Lee terminated a warning shot, offered chase as well as took on Bundy, ultimately wrangling him controlled. A subsequent search of the car showed up three FSU ID cards belonging to female trainees, 21 stolen credit score cards as well as a stolen TV collection.

“I desire you had actually eliminated me,” Bundy told Lee as he took him into safekeeping, the police officer not yet realizing he had actually nabbed a founded guilty abductor as well as murder suspect on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list.

On Feb. 8, 1980, during the fine phase after being condemned of murdering Leach, Bundy (again, defending himself) suggested to Carole Ann Boone, that testified as a character witness for him, while she was on the stand. He had prepared for a notary to be existing as well as officials said the marital relationship was lawful after they claimed their I-dos right there.

The exact same day, the court advised he be carried out for his criminal offenses.

In 1981, Boone showed up pregnant, insisting it was Bundy’s child yet it was “nobody’s organisation” how they took care of since conjugal visits technically were not enabled at Raiford Prison. “I do not have to clarify anything to anybody about anything,” Boone told the Orlando Sentinel Star.

Boone, who had 2 kids from her previous marriages, brought to life a daughter called Rose in 1982. According to a Bundy site kept by Ann Rule, Boone separated Bundy in 1986, 3 years before he was carried out. He originally was going to be performed that year for the Chi Omega murders, but that implementation was stayed indefinitely by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

In spite of the tons of groupies he generated for many years, there were even more people who were glad to see him take place Jan. 24, 1989.

“I’ve never ever talked with anyone about this, however I’m looking for an opportunity to inform the tale as finest I can,” Bundy tells Michaud and also Aynesworth in a recording played in Conversations With a Killer.

“I indicate, I’m not a pet as well as I’m not insane. And I do not have a split personality,” he states. “I indicate, I’m simply a normal individual.”

Snapped Notorious: Ted Bundy and Ted Bundy: In Defense Of air on Oxygen, component of the network’s “12 Dark Days of Serial Killers” block, April 14 at 7 p.m. and also 9 p.m.

(Originally released Jan. 24, 2019, at 3 a.m. PT; updated Jan. 31, 2020, at 9 a.m. PT)