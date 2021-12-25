Inside the Kardashian family’s lavish Christmas Eve bash, which included a dance party and a visit from Santa, held at Kourtney’s (dollar)8 million mansion.

Take a look inside the Kardashians’ lavish Christmas Eve celebration at Kourtney’s (dollar)8 million mansion, where the entire family gathers to celebrate the holidays.

In light of current Covid restrictions, the famous family has “scaled back” their annual soiree for the second year in a row.

Khloe, 37, Kylie, 24, Kim, 41, Kendall, 26, and the rest of the Kar-Jenner clan gathered at Kourtney’s Hidden Hills mansion for a lavish Christmas Eve party.

The sisters wore their best gowns for the evening and shared photos and videos of the lovely gathering.

Khloe looked stunning in a sheer silver gown with matching nails, full glam makeup, and a blonde bob.

In the look, the mother of one posed in front of Kourtney’s television and living room books, flaunting her flawless figure.

As she celebrated the happy occasion with her family, the founder of Good American twirled while sipping champagne.

Kylie, Khloe’s younger sister, filmed her as she moved back and forth in front of the camera, flaunting her perfect curves.

“Wow, that was incredible.”

Before gasping at the sparkly gown, Kylie exclaimed, “Let me see a little turn.”

True, three, matched her mother in a (dollar)3k Dolce and Gabbana silver dress.

Khloe asked her toddler, “What do you want to say?” He responded with a series of gibberish noises.

The TV star then filmed her toddler spinning in circles to show off her extravagant Christmas Eve gown.

The Kardashians made sure to bring all of the holiday cheer to their ten children by hiring Santa Claus to be the star of their party.

Saint was filmed walking through Kourtney’s foyer to the living room as Stormi, True, Saint, and Chicago raced after calling his name, according to Khloe.

“How are you doing?” Santa inquired as the group stared at him in awe.

To match her family’s theme of the night, the busy mom also filmed a closeup of her holiday nails, which were long acrylics with sparkly silver detail.

Kendall Jenner was also in attendance, and she looked stunning in a black floor-length gown with an Audrey Hepburn-inspired neckline and billowing mermaid bottom.

With a glass of red wine in hand, the supermodel posed in front of Kourtney’s Christmas tree forest to show off her sister’s immaculate holiday decor.

She then took a seat on the couch to relax, giving the camera a smoldering look as she took in the evening.

Kim was also present, filming her older sister’s stunning interior design, a contentious indoor forest…

