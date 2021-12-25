Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Parties, Here’s Your Invitation

The Kardashian-Jenner family’s Christmas celebrations continued despite being smaller than in previous years due to the pandemic.

The photos from their festive party can be found by scrolling all the way down.

The Kardashian-Jenner family is sleighing the season, as they always are.

Kim Kardashian gave fans a look at the family’s holiday photos just hours after Kris Jenner released her debut Christmas single—a cover of “Jingle Bells” featuring Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Kim, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Kris, and Dream Kardashian are all seen smiling, dancing, and kissing for the camera in the series of photos.

And, of course, they’re all wearing SKIMS from head to toe (did you expect anything else?!)

While Kim captioned the photos with a simple “Merry Christmas,” Khloe gave her 3-year-old the sweetest shoutout.

The Good American co-founder, who shares True with ex Tristan Thompson, wrote, “I’ve obviously been on the good list.”

“She’s the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

“Merry Christmas from my family to yours!!!! I love you!! God bless you!!!!” their mother wrote to her nearly 45 million followers.

On December 31st, late in the evening,

On December 24, the family reconnected for their annual Christmas Eve gathering.

The party was as lively—and jaw-dropping—as ever, despite being significantly smaller than previous years due to the pandemic.

While Kendall Jenner wore a stunning black ball gown while sipping red wine on the couch, Khloe and True matched in sparkly silver gowns fit for a black tie event.

In addition, Santa Claus paid a visit to Kris’ house, which was decorated with Christmas trees.

Continue scrolling to see all of the festive photos from the family’s events…

Kendall Jenner can wear this stunning gown again at the Met Gala the following year.

True Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s twinning moments are still a gift.

True, Saint West, and Chicago West were among the cousins who received a visit from Santa.

Let’s hope they’re on the nice side of things.

Khloe captioned a series of sultry shots, “‘Twas the night before Christmas.”

Fa-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la

Kourtney Kardashian shared the stockings of her blended family.

Kendall has had this ornament since 1995, according to her.

