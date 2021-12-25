Inside the Kardashians’ holiday controversies, including Kourtney’s Christmas card brawl and Khloe’s pie ‘lies.’

The Kardashians’ holiday controversies, including Kourtney’s Christmas card brawl and Khloe’s pie ‘lies’

Unless you’re a Kardashian, the holidays are usually a time for families to get together and celebrate their joy.

During Christmas and other holiday celebrations, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and the rest of the Kardashian family have all been surprised.

Take a look at some of the Kardashians’ most egregious holiday gaffes.

On Halloween of 2011, Kim famously filed for divorce from her then-husband Kris Humphries.

The couple split 72 days after their televised wedding, which MTV estimated cost around (dollar)10 million.

There had been rumors that the couple had called it quits in the weeks leading up to the divorce filing.

Kim cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for her divorce.

“After much thought, I have decided to end my marriage,” she said in a statement about the split.

I hope everyone understands that this was a difficult decision to make.

“I had hoped that this marriage would last forever, but things don’t always go as planned.”

We’re still friends, and we wish each other well.”

The divorce was finalized in April 2013, nearly four months after Kanye West announced that Kim was pregnant with their first child together.

Three years after Kim’s divorce filing, the Kardashian family was once again cursed on Halloween.

Fans chastised Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, for dressing up in a sheik costume in 2014.

He posted photos of the costume on his own Instagram account and also appeared in a photo on Khloe’s page, according to Buzzfeed at the time.

Khloe, 37, and a pal posed with Scott.

The Good American co-founder dressed up as a cat, while his friend wore the same costume.

“Sheik p***y,” she captioned the photo.

He was quickly called out by commenters, and Khloe wasn’t spared either.

“@khloekardashian your caption has got to go,” one follower wrote.

“Why did Scott Disick dress up like that for Halloween? Who does he think he is?” said another.

“Another Halloween and these idiotic ‘celebrities’ continue to do this s**t,” read a third comment.

When Khloe was accused of lying about some homemade pies she shared for Thanksgiving in 2015, she looked like she had the proverbial egg on her face.

It appears that the “home” of those homemade pies was a bakery in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, Khloe claimed on Instagram that she baked three pies from scratch for Thanksgiving: pecan, pumpkin, and cherry.

The pies, however, turned out to be from Sweet Lady Jane, one of LA’s most renowned bakeries.

The baked goods appeared to be exactly the same as the…

