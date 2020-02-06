Inside the L.A. Lakers ”Very Emotional” Gathering to Mourn Kobe Bryant’s Death

The Lakers team is mourning the death of Kobe Bryant.

According to a source, the Los Angeles Lakers gathered on Tuesday for an afternoon of “light shooting, followed by a team lunch at the Lakers training center.” However, another source shares things became “very emotional” when the men and Lakers executives “shared stories and mourned Kobe.”

“It was a good way for everyone to cope with the tragedy,” the second source explains. “It was very emotional for many players to talk about it.”

The same source adds the NBA was “right” to postpone their game against the Clippers in light of the grief the players are experiencing.

At the time, the NBA announced, “The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday.”

“The Los Angeles Lakers would like to thank all of you for the tremendous outpouring of support and condolences. This is a very difficult time for all of us,” the team added in a later statement. “We continue to support the Bryant family and will share more information as it is available.”

Numerous Lakers, past and present, have expressed their condolences to the victims of the crash in the days following Sunday’s events.

On Tuesday night, Magic Johnson went on TV to share his immense regret over Kobe’s death and to share the lessons he’s learned from the past few days. “Kobe would want us all to carry on and be great in our lives. And we should do something positive, whether it’s making sure that we love our family or giving back to an organization in his name. We should do something great, because he was such a great man, great husband, great father, incredible basketball player,” the basketball great told Jimmy Kimmel.

Likewise, Shaquille O’Neal joined basketball legends Jerry West, Charles Barkley, Dwyane Wade and more to share how he’s feeling. He tearfully lamented he wasn’t a more attentive friend and all the moments with Kobe that he “can’t get back.”

“That’s the only thing, I wish I could just say something to him again,” he shared.

The new date and location for the Clippers v. Lakers game hasn’t been announced, but it will no doubt be an emotional moment for all in attendance.