Inside the Love Lives of Sarah Shahi, Adam Demos, Mike Vogel, and Other ‘SexLife’ Stars

On the show, the cast of SexLife has some heinous sexual encounters, but off camera, the stars’ love lives are a little more civilized.

Billie (Sarah Shahi), a married housewife, tries to balance her desire to stay with husband Cooper (Mike Vogel) while also sleeping with ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos) in Netflix’s hit drama, which premiered in June 2021.

“I’ve always wanted to get involved in projects like this.”

“I just never got hired,” Shahi told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview in June 2021.

“Everyone wanted to hire me to be the tough chick, and they paid me to keep my clothes on.”

For a long time, I’ve wanted to take a risk and cry and show emotional vulnerability.”

Without her castmates, including Margaret Odette, who plays Billie’s BFF Sasha Snow, the risqué role would not have been as easy to pull off.

According to Shahi, the actors she worked with made straddling the line of whether Billie can have it all — a married life with Cooper and a steamy sex life with Brad — even easier.

The Person of Interest alum told Us at the time, “You’re only as good as your scene partner, and they are so phenomenal.”

“They made my job a lot easier, and they’re both very attractive.”

‘I’m going to work,’ I’d say, and she’d say, ‘That’s not work because you have to work with Mike and Adam.’

That’s not what you call work.’… We had instant chemistry as a group.”

Shahi and Demos’ real-life romance began as a result of the cast’s fun dynamic.

The couple made their relationship public on New Year’s Eve in December 2020, and they’ve been sharing sweet photos of each other on social media ever since.

However, the lovebirds aren’t the only ones who have had sexy off-screen romances over the years.

Scroll down to see who is married and who is currently single among the Netflix stars:

