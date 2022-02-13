Inside the love story of Odell Beckham Jr. and his model girlfriend Lauren Wood, who are expecting their first child together.

Inside the love story of Odell Beckham Jr. of the Rams and his model girlfriend Lauren Wood, who are expecting their first child together.

Odell Beckham Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams will play in his first Super Bowl, but it isn’t his only first in the NFL.

Odell and model girlfriend Lauren Wood are expecting their first child.

Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the couple’s private yet adored relationship.

Fans noticed Odell and fitness trainer and model Lauren leaving flirty comments on each other’s Instagram posts in 2019.

Lauren confirmed their relationship on November 5th, when she shared a slideshow of photos with him in honor of his 27th birthday.

Lauren captioned her photo with, “Happy birthday @obj! Your soul is pure gold!”

“I know I can write a lot about you,” she continued, emoji tongue out, “but I’d rather keep passing these love letters.”

“Yumiii af,” she wrote at the end of her caption, referring to the blurry photo of them in the post.

Heather Van Norman, Odell’s mother, gave Lauren the thumbs up just five days later when she shared photos of the two smiling and posing together at a Cleveland Browns game, where Odell spent three seasons.

Odell’s career has gotten a lot of attention.

He made an impressive one-handed catch in the end zone for a touchdown in 2014, the same year he was drafted by the Giants, which earned him the NFL’s “Catch of the Year” award.

Plus, year after year, he continues to dazzle audiences with his impressive numbers.

Since entering the NFL in 2014, he has “outperformed other wide receivers ranking in the top 5 in each major receiving category,” according to the NFL.

His switch from the New York Giants to the Cleveland Browns, and then to the Los Angeles Rams, drew a lot of attention as well.

Despite his well-publicized career, Odell wishes to keep his personal life private.

In 2019, he told GQ, “You never hear about my private life.”

“You never hear anything about the woman I’m dating or anything.”

And you’re not going to do it.

“I’m not obligated to give you that.”

“You want to talk about my job, football?” he continued.

“However, this is a private matter for me.”

“It’s split into two lines.”

“As a result, I always try to maintain that.”

Odell and Lauren have not made any public statements about their relationship since it became public.

Only Instagram appears to be an exception, where they seem to have complete control over the narrative.

Lauren and Odell’s Instagram feeds are both full of sweet photos and heartfelt tributes to each other.

Lauren’s birthday, for example, was celebrated in…

