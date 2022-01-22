Inside the luxury Los Angeles home of Tristan Thompson’s baby mama Maralee Nichols and love child, as the NBA star pays her ‘(dollar)40K a month.’

Inside the luxury LA home of Tristan Thompson’s baby mama Maralee Nichols and love child, as the NBA star pays her ‘(dollar)40K a month.’

Maralee Nichols, TRISTAN Thompson’s newest baby mama, is living the California dream in a luxury complex called “paradise on the water.”

The 31-year-old fitness model, who gave birth to the NBA star’s son in early December, relocated from Texas after Tristan’s girlfriend Khloe Kardashian was caught off guard by the scandal.

Before the story broke, Maralee and her famous hookup were locked in a months-long court battle over child support payments, and an expert estimates that Tristan is now paying her (dollar)40,000 per month.

Despite the drama surrounding the birth of her first child, the attractive brunette appears to be having the time of her life in her posh apartment building, where units range in price from more than (dollar)3,400 per month to nearly (dollar)11,000.

The waterfront complex, according to photos obtained by The Sun, is a dream location, with three roof decks offering panoramic views of the harbor filled with boats and yachts.

The stunning location is also just minutes from the beach, and residents and their guests have access to a gym and a large swimming pool with cabanas and loungers.

A pet park and spa, onsite boutique retail, landscaped courtyards with outdoor dining and grills, and a two-story fitness center with group studio and yoga lawn are also available.

“Located south of Santa Monica and north of Los Angeles International Airport, the neighborhood is home to jet-setters, trend-setters, and all shades in between,” according to an online description.

“Choose from neighborhood favorites, opulent waterfront dining, and access to Venice’s canals and beaches.”

“Our residents have direct access to the marina’s waters, as well as everything else that comes with living in one of Los Angeles’ most prestigious neighborhoods.”

Top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, stylish kitchen islands, separate tub showers, and hard surface flooring throughout the living areas are all included in the complex’s units.

Some of the apartments also have their own private barbecue areas, as well as views of the marina and the beach.

Tristan will be paying for his son until he turns 18, according to New York marriage lawyer Morghan Leia Richardson of HollywoodLife.

Despite the fact that the court papers in Los Angeles have been sealed, the attorney estimates that he will be paying a large sum of money each month, as well as payments for his daughter True, 3, and son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.

“The court will consider both parents’ monthly incomes as well as the amount of time the child spends with each parent when determining a support award,” the attorney explained.

“All income, including wages, tips, commissions, bonuses, unemployment benefits, interest, dividends, rental income, and insurance…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.