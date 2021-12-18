Inside the Major Clue That Has Fans Convinced Gibbs Is Returning to ‘NCIS’!

In the fourth episode of NCIS season 19, Mark Harmon’s role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs came to an end.

Or did he? It appears that the 70-year-old actor’s time on the popular CBS procedural has come to an end.

However, one major clue has some fans convinced that Gibbs will return.

Gibbs finally found peace and said goodbye to his team after 18(plus) seasons and more than 400 episodes.

Harmon’s final episode as the star of television’s most-watched drama, Season 19, Episode 4, was titled “Great Wide Open.”

The episode ended with Gibbs and McGee (Sean Murray) fly fishing, with the special agent telling his rookie that he would rather stay in Alaska than return to NCIS in Washington, DC.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better person to keep an eye on me for the past 18 years than you, Tim,” Gibbs told McGee.

Gibbs was last seen in his waders, casting his line with a smile on his face, in the final shot fans saw of him.

There have been some significant changes at NCIS Gary Cole’s Agent Alden Parker has taken over the team in the episodes since Gibbs’ departure.

Gibbs, on the other hand, continues to loom large, and his absence is felt by all.

Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover), a forensic scientist, has been greatly affected by Gibbs’ departure.

Kasie has been attending Krav Maga classes for weeks and is also looking for a gun, it was recently revealed.

After contract killer Paul Lemere (Jason Wiles) held her hostage (in the episode “Nearly Departed”) and being held hostage in season 17, Kasie explained to Palmer (Brian Dietzen) that these situations had her wondering WWGS — what would Gibbs say?

“I was saved both times by Gibbs,” she explains, “so it’s on me when strike three occurs.”

Harmon’s exit in episode four took place over a month ago.

However, fans have noticed that he is still featured in the NCIS opening credits, leading many to believe that Gibbs hasn’t left the show yet.

“Gibbs is still in the opening credits…which means I don’t believe he’s completely gone from the series… he’ll return at some point,” one fan speculated.

“Hm… I don’t think Gibbs is completely out of NCIS UNTIL they change the intro,” another fan speculated. “Mark Harmon will come back for an ep sometime this season,” another fan predicted.

“He’s still in the credits… ”

