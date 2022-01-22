Inside the MESSIEST homes of Sister Wives stars like Meri Brown’s dirty dishes and Janelle’s cardboard boxes

Inside the MESSIEST homes of Sister Wives stars Meri Brown’s dirty dishes and Janelle’s cardboard boxes

THE SISTERS’ WIVES are a jumbled mess.

Their cluttered homes, not their tumultuous lives.

Kody Brown and his family may have one husband, but they live in several homes throughout the Flagstaff, Arizona area.

Kody had previously lived in Utah and Las Vegas with his wives, Robyn, Janelle, Meri, and Christine.

Although Christine has since left Kody and the family for a new life as a single woman, the patriarch’s long-term plan is to settle down in Flagstaff, where he is building a massive estate for his remaining wives.

For the time being, the wives all live close to one another.

Meri and Janelle are both renting, whereas Christine and Robyn have their own homes.

On Sister Wives, Robyn admitted that the various properties make them feel like they are living as “four separate families.”

And having four different families means there will be four times as much chaos.

Below are the sloppiest Sister Wives homes.

Kody, 52, has only one legal wife, Robyn, and his other wives are considered “spiritual unions.”

Robyn, 43, is the only member of the family who lives with Kody full-time.

They purchased the five-bedroom, four-bathroom mansion in 2019 and have found it difficult to keep it clean at times.

The most recent holiday gatherings ended in a holiday shambles, with wrapping paper and other Christmas treats strewn about the living room.

However, a cluttered home isn’t limited to the holidays.

Kody walked and talked throughout his sprawling abode in a video he made for a fan, and items such as clothing and dishes littered the background behind him.

“The problem is, I don’t have any space to dance,” Kody says when responding to the fan’s request for a private dance.

Kody eventually finds a spot and sets the camera down to shake his groove thing, revealing a dining room crammed with a tall curio cabinet and random framed picture ready to be hung.

Jenelle Brown is the most unruly of the wives.

When the 52-year-old put her house up for sale in May, she unintentionally gave fans a glimpse into her jumbled life.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom house is overflowing with a variety of clutter, according to pictures that accompanied the real estate listing.

Several cardboard boxes were strewn about the living room, along with a haphazardly placed exercise bike.

More random boxes could be found in the bedroom, as well as a dresser buried beneath various knickknacks and articles of clothing.

Janelle has moved into a much smaller apartment since finally selling the house in May, which is only adding to the mess.

It’s over…

