Inside the most extravagant Kardashian Christmas parties, including Kim and Kanye West’s $1.3 million bash.

The most extravagant Kardashian Christmas parties, including Kim and Kanye West’s (dollar)1.3 million bash

Over the years, the Kardashians have hosted a number of lavish Christmas parties, including Kim and Kanye West’s (dollar)1.3 million bash.

Take a trip down memory lane to remember the most memorable holiday parties hosted by the famous family.

Kim and Kendall Jenner, both 26, began the holiday season in 2013 by paying a visit to the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital on Christmas Eve.

During their visit, the sisters cheered up patients and staff before heading to their mother Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve bash.

Every year, the Kardashian matriarch throws a Christmas bash, which is said to cost around (dollar)500,000.

Kim shared a slew of photos taken in a “Naughty or Nice” photo booth with famous pals Robin Antim, designer Rachel Roy, and her then-fiance Kanye West, 44.

Guests could have a good time while posing in the photo booth with yuletide-themed masks, hats, and other accessories.

Kim and Kanye made kissing faces in a black-and-white photo.

“Kisses goodnight,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the photo.

In a series of Instagram posts, the famous family documented their 2014 Christmas celebration.

Khloe, 37, shared two mirror selfies in which she was wearing a black cleavage-baring dress with a high slit that revealed fake gold tattoos on her thighs.

“Glam by my boo bear @joycebonelli hair by my one and only @jenatkinhair,” Khloe captioned the photo.

“Merry Christmas, my sweethearts!!!”

She kept documenting the party by posting a photo of her best friend Malika Haqq sitting on Santa’s lap.

“Pretty much sums up us up!! Lol apparently my thigh was out all night,” Khloe captioned the photo in which she straddled Malika.

It’s perfectly normal.

“Have a wonderful Christmas.”

Meanwhile, Kris shared a photo of herself posing next to numerous bottles of Belvedere vodka, giving fans a sneak peek at the party’s alcohol selection.

Khloe and Kris, 66, also posed for a photo at the party, which showcased the stunning red lights that covered the ceiling and walls.

“Wow!!!!” wrote the mother of one, expressing her awe at Kris’ decorations.

Khloe gave fans a sneak peek into the annual bash in 2015, just like she did in 2014.

Kendall Jenner, 24, wore a white dress with sheer details, while Kylie Jenner, 24, wore a short sparkly green and black Balmain dress.

“Kendall and I are serrrving and of course we have the side,” Khloe captioned the photo.

