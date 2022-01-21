Inside the ‘outstanding’ eco-house built by a Grand Designs architect in the middle of a sprawling country estate

Inside the ‘amazing’ eco-house built by a Grand Designs architect in the middle of a sprawling country estate

An architect from GRAND Designs has been enlisted to help build an “outstanding” eco-house in the middle of a sprawling country estate.

The stunning home is situated in the Kent market town of Faversham.

According to Kent Online, Greg and Jenny Wallis have enlisted the help of Hawkes Architecture to help them design the ideal home.

Richard Hawkes has created some incredible spaces and has even appeared on a Channel 4 show 13 years ago.

Their “new ridged-roof home” will be built in an unused space in Hernhill’s Mount Ephraim Gardens, which is located halfway between Faversham and Canterbury.

They hope the four-bed pad will be “highly sustainable,” and they want to “go far beyond simply zero carbon.”

They want to “bring the space back to life” by building a one-story house in the Edwardian terraced gardens and replanting it all.

The process, however, hasn’t been easy, as it took two years to plan.

“The narrative for this project is driven by a somewhat informal walled garden that is draped onto an undulating orchard landscape tapestry,” Hawkes Architecture writes on their website.

“From the network of footpaths, views into the walled garden reveal a space that was never used for its intended purpose.”

“The former glasshouse structures that adorned the walled garden were built just prior to WW1 and quickly fell into disrepair before being dismantled, leaving little evidence of their existence.”

“Our design narrative investigates the asymmetrical informality of this space, attempting to integrate a home within the walled garden without overwhelming the openness of the garden or the presence of the remaining potting shed building attached to the wall.”

“Our proposals for Paragraph 80 (Para 80) investigate the distinct rhythms of the surrounding orchards.

The result is a rhythm of cascading roofs that establishes a relationship with the existing building and the wall.

“This aids in the creation of an intimate series of spaces and moments from which to enjoy views within and beyond the wall.”

“From long distance views into the walled garden, the general openness of the space is maintained, continuing to reveal the existing potting shed and maintaining a discreet informality to the setting.”

It follows our tour of Grand Designs’ award-winning barn conversion, which took TEN years to complete.

Last year, the Channel 4 show named House on the Hill, a stunning eighteenth-century farmhouse in Gloucestershire, House of the Year 2021.