Inside the Queen’s heartfelt afternoons with Prince Edward and Sophie’s children, where they’spend quality time together.’

SOPHIE, Countess of Wessex, has provided a rare glimpse into her family’s heartfelt afternoons with the Queen.

The Countess of Wessex, 56, and her husband, Prince Edward, 57, live just 11 miles from Her Majesty’s Windsor Castle residence, making tea with the monarch “on a regular basis” a breeze.

The proud parents, who live in Bagshot Park, Surrey, with their children Lady Louise, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14, are said to have spent Christmas Day with the Queen on Saturday.

Sophie Wessex believes the family is particularly “fortunate” to live so close to the monarch.

“We’re a lot more fortunate because we live so close to the Queen,” she told Royals Monthly, “so when she spends a lot of time at Windsor on the weekends, our children are more fortunate because they can regularly go over and have tea with her.”

The Queen spends the majority of her private weekends at Windsor Castle, allowing her to spend quality time with her grandchildren.

During the pandemic last year, she and Prince Philip also hunkered down at the castle, with the Wessexes keeping them company.

“We used to see them stand on the balcony, which was about 20 feet up in the air,” Sophie, who was said to have become the Queen’s rock after Philip’s death, said at the time.

“They’d be waving at us.”

We’d scream at them, and they’d scream back.

We could barely hear each other because it was always windy.”

Prince Charles’ sons Prince William and Prince Harry, Princess Anne’s children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, and Prince Andrew’s daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are among the Queen’s grandchildren.

However, the Queen is said to adore Sophie and Edward’s children.

“Lady Louise is definitely a favorite of the Queen, and I can see her having an important role in the royal family in the future,” royal author Phil Dampier previously told Fabulous.

“As Edward and Sophie and their children live nearby at Bagshot Park, Her Majesty sees a lot of Edward and Sophie and their children at Windsor Castle.

“The Queen is very close to her mother Sophie, and there has always been a bond between them because Sophie almost died while giving birth, and Louise has had to deal with her eye condition.”

“However, she has matured into a lovely and intelligent young woman who is adored by the Queen.”

The Queen is said to have spent Christmas with Prince Andrew, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and their husbands Edo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, as well as…

