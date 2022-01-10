The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations and Important Dates to Know

A four-day bank holiday extravaganza will be held in June to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

There will be celebrations across the UK to mark the Queen’s 70th year in power.

The commemoration will also include cake-baking competitions, ceremonial displays, and live concerts.

Here’s everything you need to know about the party.

A national pudding competition is being held by Fortnum and Mason, and entries are currently being accepted.

Competitors will create the perfect dessert for the Platinum Pudding campaign.

Judges include Dame Mary Berry, Monica Galetti, and the head chef at Buckingham Palace, and the winner will be cooked in homes across the country.

The deadline for submissions is February 4th, with the live final taking place on March 14th.

Today is also an excellent time to book three days of vacation for $9 off.

The four-day weekend between June 2 and 5 allows Brits to take a long break from work without spending too much money on vacation.

Employees who take off on Monday, May 30, Tuesday, May 31, and Wednesday, June 1 will receive a total of nine days off.

Because they’ll already be off on Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29 – followed by the actual bank holiday – this is the case.

The Queen’s annual birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, takes place on June 2nd, and is likely to be one of the Jubilee’s most iconic moments.

Thousands are expected to line the streets between Buckingham Palace and Horse Guards Parade to see the royals.

Over 1,200 Army officers will attend the prestigious event, which will be held in London for the first time since 2019.

As tickets for the ceremony are always in high demand, they will be distributed by ballot.

In the coming days, applications will open, but anyone interested in attending should keep an eye on the Army website, where tickets have previously been made available.

Some of the most well-known entertainers will perform at the Platinum Party at the Palace.

Some of the most pivotal moments in the Queen’s resignation will be commemorated at the event.

Also present will be a small group of British citizens.

Only UK residents will be able to vote in the ballot, which will begin next month.

Despite the fact that no performers have been announced, previous parties have included Paul McCartney and Elton John.

Even if you don’t get a ticket, you’ll be able to watch the show from the comfort of your own home because it will be broadcast worldwide…

