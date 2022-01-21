Inside the Rise of Kanye “Ye” West’s New Muse: Julia Fox Was On Her Way, You Just Didn’t Know It:

Julia Fox’s streetwise character in Uncut Gems was based on her real-life persona, and she had her own scene long before collaborating with Kanye “Ye” West.

Julia Fox’s acting debut, UncutGems, saw her deliver a powerful performance as a degenerate gambler’s street-smart girlfriend.

That’s not to say her new relationship with Kanye “Ye” West isn’t genuine—”It’s such a Gemini-Aquarius connection,” Fox said of their connection on her Forbidden Fruits podcast—but hanging out with the rapper can’t help but raise her profile.

And the self-described “actress of life,” who a source claims West adores for her “refreshing energy” and whose real-life New York scenester credentials inspired her character in Uncut Gems, is fine with a few extra sets of eyes on her.

In an interview with Interview in 2019, Fox recalled pulling up to the film’s Toronto International Film Festival premiere and seeing a sea of photographers, and her publicist asked if she was nervous.

“And I said, ‘Are you kidding? I was born for this,'” she said.

Soon after, she was signed by the WME talent agency, and the public relations blitz began.

When the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily shut down city life and forced Fox to postpone all of her gigs, she took matters into her own hands and posed for her photographer friend Richie Shazam in various locations around a relatively deserted Manhattan, later sharing some of the photos with GQ.

She also used her free time to watch movies she’d been too distracted to watch before—”now I can watch, like, four movies back-to-back, and I’m totally loving it,” she told the magazine—as well as write and think about her future.

“I’m always a big-picture person,” Fox said.

“I always think in terms of the long run, and I like to visualize things from start to finish in my mind.”

We all know how much West admires a visionary, and we all know how much he loves ambition.

In 2019, Fox said to The Guardian, “In life, I don’t play it safe.”

“I’m a shameless person who puts everything out there.”

I’ve always done whatever I wanted, which I believe intimidates people—whether it was publishing my very personal art book, starting a fashion line, or even making this…

