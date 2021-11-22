Inside the scandal-plagued marriage of Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco – wedding tears, love children, and a mysterious illness

On paper, Charlene Wittstock and Prince Albert of Monaco’s marriage was the stuff of fairy tales. She’s a stunning ex-Olympic swimmer, and he’s the son of Hollywood icon Grace Kelly, born into royalty – on paper, Charlene Wittstock and Prince Albert of Monaco’s marriage was the stuff of fairy tales.

However, the couple has been dogged by scandal since their lavish £53 million wedding 10 years ago, which was dubbed the “biggest party in 55 years” at the time.

Charlene, who was born in Zimbabwe, has been receiving support from Naomi Campbell’s billionaire ex-husband Vladislav Doronin as she recovers from a mysterious illness after a long absence from the public eye.

Charlene, 43, missed her 10th wedding anniversary and their children’s first day of school after spending six months in South Africa fighting an ear, nose, and throat infection while there for her philanthropic and conservation work.

Her departure is said to have coincided with a rift with her 63-year-old husband, amid allegations that he cheated on her, but Albert has insisted that their marriage is fine.

Last week, the princess was admitted to a treatment facility for undisclosed medical issues and weight loss, missing Monaco’s National Day celebrations.

Prince Albert was photographed alone on their palace balcony with their six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, who held signs that read “We Miss You Mommy.”

It hasn’t been easy for them since they met, with Albert admitting to fathering illegitimate love children and rumors circulating that Charlene attempted to flee before their wedding day.

We take a closer look at their rocky relationship in this article.

Albert was known as a “playboy prince” before marrying Charlene in 2011.

From supermodel Claudia Schiffer and singer Kylie Minogue to Bond actor Roger Moore’s daughter Deborah, he is said to have dated a slew of gorgeous women.

Charlene, then 22, finished fifth in the 4x100m medley relay at the 2000 Olympic Games before winning the 200m backstroke in a separate event in Monaco.

The two are said to have become friends because of their shared passion for sports, with Albert having competed in the Winter Olympics bobsled team for Monaco.

They made their relationship official in 2006 when they made their first public appearance at Torino 2006, and they announced their engagement on June 23, 2010, with Charlene wearing a pear-cut diamond engagement ring.

Albert’s past as a playboy prince, however, was beginning to catch up with him.

Albert, whose mother Grace, wife of Rainier III, Prince of Monaco, died in a tragic car accident in 1982, was forced to acknowledge not one but two illegitimate love children during their early dating years.

He admitted to having a son, Alexandre, in 2005…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.