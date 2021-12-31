Inside Thomas Ian Griffith’s Return to the ‘Karate Kid’ Franchise in Season 4 (Exclusive) ‘Cobra Kai: Inside Thomas Ian Griffith’s Return to the ‘Karate Kid’ Franchise in Season 4 (Exclusive)

The return of Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver, a Vietnam War veteran and wealthy businessman who founded the titular dojo, gave season four of Cobra Kai a whole new level of villainy.

The actor, like many other stars of the franchise, returned to the Emmy-nominated Netflix series to reprise his role, which he first played 32 years ago in 1989’s The Karate Kid Part III.

Griffith told ET’s Leanne Aguilera that returning to the franchise was “surprisingly very fulfilling,” especially because he was able to flesh out what he described as a two-dimensional character from the film and learn more about “what that guy has been doing for the last 30 years and how those qualities have manifested themselves and what that looks like now.”

“It was a challenge,” Griffith adds, “but I felt like we had such a great map with the creators in terms of the backstory and what they were thinking about this guy.”

Silver is recruited by former war comrade and partner in crime John Kreese (Martin Kove), who needs his help taking on Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence’s (William Zabka) newly united dojos in the new episodes, which are now streaming on Netflix.

Silver initially dismisses the idea, claiming that he is no longer that guy.

“I thought I could conquer the world in the 1980s,” he says.

“I spent months terrorizing a teenager over a high-school karate tournament because I was so high on cocaine and revenge.”

Just talking about it makes it sound insane.”

The rest of the story will not be revealed here.

Silver’s newfound zen, however, does not last long, and he soon finds himself in the middle of Kreese’s ongoing battle for dominance over LaRusso, which culminates in a final showdown at the All Valley Karate Tournament.

Fans will learn more about Silver’s past and his connections with Kreese along the way, as well as what “brings those inner demons out,” according to the actor. Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg “mapped out the backstory with Kreese and what he’s been doing….

“I was like, ‘Oh, this is gold,’ when they went over everything with me.”

“This is something we’ve talked about.

