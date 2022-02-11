Inside Whitney Houston’s and her daughter Bobbi Kristina’s eerily similar deaths after both were found in a bathtub.

WHITNEY Houston and her daughter Bobbi Kristina both died too young, three years apart, in eerily similar circumstances.

The award-winning singer died in 2012 after being discovered submerged in a bathtub, while her daughter died of lobar pneumonia in 2015.

Fans were shocked by the deaths of Whitney Houston, who was 48 at the time of her death, and Bobbi Kristina.

Both the mother and daughter were young when they died, but they were both dealing with demons behind the scenes.

Whitney’s death occurred after her career had reached its pinnacle.

She still had her many awards and adoring fans, but she had been through a tumultuous marriage, a nasty divorce, and was battling addiction.

The singer-turned-actress was staying at the opulent Beverly Hilton when she drowned in a bathtub.

At the time of her death, Bobbi Kristina was only 22 years old.

She, too, was discovered submerged in a bathtub, and she spent several weeks in a medically induced coma before succumbing to her condition.

Although both deaths are tragic, it is the details that are truly heartbreaking.

Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston first met in 1989 and married three years later.

While many people believe Bobby was the one who got Whitney into trouble, the I Will Always Love You singer has admitted that she played a role in her drug addiction.

Despite her celebrity, Whitney Houston’s drug abuse led to a series of missteps.

She was frequently late for appearances and occasionally lost gigs, according to Vanity Fair.

She told Oprah Winfrey about her drug addiction in 2009.

She’d been to rehab twice by that point, once in 2004 and again in 2005, and she planned to try sobriety again in 2011.

“We were lacing our marijuana with base,” Whitney explained in the interview.

“We weren’t high on anything.

We weren’t high on anything.”

“We weren’t buying (dollar)20 jumbos,” she added.

We had made a financial investment.

We were buying kilos upon kilos and ounces upon ounces.

We’d be able to keep our stash.”

“Don’t forget, there were some times we’d laugh our tails off,” Whitney said of drugs, telling Oprah at the time.

Drugs were cited as a contributing factor in Whitney’s death despite her numerous attempts to clean up her act.

When she died, cocaine was discovered in her system.

Her family, especially her ex-boyfriend Bobby, denies that drugs were the cause of her death.

“She was really working hard on herself to try to be a sober person,” he said of his ex in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2018.

“Just being brokenhearted,” he said when asked what he thought contributed to her death.

In February,

