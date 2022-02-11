Inside Whitney Houston’s family curse ten years after her death, as her loved ones succumb to death, addiction, and misfortune.

TEN years after Whitney Houston’s untimely death, her legacy has been tainted by similar tragedies that have struck those closest to the singer.

Many of her fans believe that her ancestors are cursed.

Whitney was only 48 years old when she died in 2012.

The Grammy winner was discovered face down in her bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 11th.

CPR was attempted by paramedics, but it was unsuccessful.

Accidental drowning, heart disease, and cocaine use were all listed as causes of death.

According to the coroner’s report, a rolled-up piece of white paper, an open bottle of champagne, and a spoon containing a “white crystal like substance” were found near her body.

Her system contained traces of Xanax, Benadryl, and marijuana.

In the years since that day, several more members of Whitney’s family have died, some in eerily similar circumstances, and others have suffered life-threatening consequences.

In 1989, Bobby and Whitney met for the first time at the Soul Train Music Awards.

Their friendship blossomed into something more serious, and the rapper proposed to her in 1991.

A year later, the two married.

Bobby, 53, has been addicted to marijuana and alcohol for a long time.

However, shortly before their wedding, he claimed Whitney was the one who introduced him to cocaine.

The couple divorced in 2007 after years of rumored infidelity on both sides.

Bobby has a long history of running afoul of the law, having been arrested several times.

Bobby attended Whitney’s memorial service a few days after she died, but the family’s security asked him to leave.

When Whitney and Bobbi Kristina Brown divorced, Bobbi Kristina Brown was only 14 years old.

Bobbi was named as the sole beneficiary of her mother’s estate when she died in February 2012.

However, when Bobbi announced her engagement to Nick Gordon, a man she had previously considered her big brother, she sparked outrage.

The 22-year-old was discovered unconscious in a bathtub in her Atlanta home six months prior and died in July 2015.

Her death was eerily similar to that of her mother.

When she was discovered unconscious, Nick and a visitor were present.

Brown’s death was either accidental or intentional, according to the medical examiner’s office.

She had marijuana, alcohol, cocaine, and morphine in her system, according to an autopsy.

Five years have passed since the tragedy…

