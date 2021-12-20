Insider says Kate Middleton is’very upset’ and finds it difficult to see William ‘distraught’ over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s feud.

They may not have spoken publicly about their relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be having difficulties behind closed doors.

The Duchess of Cambridge is “very upset” about Harry and Meghan’s claims that they were mistreated while working as senior royals, according to People magazine.

Earlier this year, Harry said his father and brother were “trapped” in the firm during a shocking interview with Oprah.

Meanwhile, the couple claimed that a member of the Royal Family had inquired about Harry’s unborn child’s skin color.

William was said to be “furious” after the television interview, which was watched by over 17 million people.

Kate has been “really, really upset about it all,” according to a source close to the situation.

“Everything with Harry and Meghan has been hugely stressful,” a friend of the Duchess said.

“On the contrary, it’s brought [her and William]closer together.”

According to the source, the mother of three has struggled to see her husband so “upset” over the alleged rift with his brother.

“She was upset about it because [William] was upset,” they continued.

“It was difficult to see her husband in such distress.”

However, earlier this month, a royal expert claimed that the Duke and Duchess will send Christmas gifts to their niece and nephew Archie and Lilibet.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told Ok! magazine that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want to continue their Christmas traditions.

“Of course,” Katie said when asked if they’d send Archie and Lilibet gifts.

“They give gifts to their entire family, including all of their nieces and nephews,” says the narrator.

