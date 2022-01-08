Insiders claim that Anna Duggar is spending more time away from the Duggar family and is ‘leaning on’ her family’more than ever.’

The trial of Josh Duggar ended in a guilty verdict in December 2021.

Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, stood by his side when FBI agents arrested him in April 2021 on suspicion of obtaining child sexual abuse material.

According to an insider, Anna doesn’t see the other Duggar family members anymore, and she’s relying more on her own family for support.

Is Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar still married after Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict? Anna hasn’t made any moves to legally separate from Josh so far.

Throughout the trial, she seemed to be on his side until the very end.

Anna was allegedly upset by the Duggar family’s negative reaction to Josh’s trial.

“Anna is still speaking to [Jim Bob Duggar] and [Michelle Duggar], but a lot of the siblings have grown apart,” a source told In Touch.

“She was irritated that some members of her family decided to speak out against Josh.”

Her heart was broken.”

According to the Daily Mail, Anna has multiple video calls with Josh every day while he is in prison, which could be another sign she wants to keep her marriage together.

(hashtag)JoshDuggar’s devoted wife (hashtag)AnnaDuggar is barred from visiting a convicted offender in prison and is limited to video chatting while awaiting sentencing.https:t.coTKe6atC818

Another source told In Touch that Anna Duggar is leaning more on her family than the Duggars right now.

Several Duggar family fans noticed Anna was missing from Jana Duggar’s holiday videos, which led them to wonder if Anna was with the Duggars for Christmas.

Anna is reportedly “praying” for Josh while “taking time away” from the Duggars, according to the insider.

The insider claimed, “She does talk to Michelle and some of her sisters-in-law.”

“She’s spent more time with her family lately.”

Anna is “leaning on her own family, parents, and siblings, more than ever,” a separate source told In Touch.

Despite the fact that the Duggar family may not see Anna as much in the aftermath of Josh Duggar’s trial, they still want to show her their love and support.

“Josh’s problems may have caused the family to split up and take sides, but there’s one person who the majority of them…

