Inspired by Meghan Markle? Sophie Wessex, 55, is ‘adopting aspects’ of the Duchess of Sussex’s style

Last week, mother-of-two Sophie donned a Meghan-inspired ensemble by wearing an emerald £1,350 silk Galvan dress and £450 Jimmy Choo heels.

The designer frock fell just above the ankle, and featured a flattering high neckline and was reminiscent of an outfit donned by the Duchess of Sussex in January.

At the beginning of the year, Meghan looked radiant as she stepped out wearing a mix of tan and camel colours for her appearance at Canada House.

The mother-of-one paired a £345 coat from Reiss with a £50 polo neck and £85 silk skirt from Massimo Dutti for the appearance, adding a touch of glamour to her outfit with a pair of velvet Jimmy Choo stilettos.

Celebrity stylist, Lalla Bronshtein said: ‘I feel Sophie might be adopting certain aspects of Megan Markle’s style.

‘Megan after all is on her way to becoming a bona fide style icon and her chic style choices have become some of the most watched in the world since she married Harry.’

The two ladies of Windsor also share a love for personalised jewellery, with Sophie recently boasting an initial necklace that had an ‘E’ for her husband, an ‘L’ for her daughter – Lady Louise Windsor – and a ‘J’ for her son, James, Viscount Severn.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s wife Meghan is often seen sporting a gold chain adorned with the letters ‘H’ and ‘A’, as well as a necklace with a bold ‘A’ for her son Archie.

She wore the dainty initial ‘A’ necklace in a nod to her then two-month-old son Archie when she made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon in July 2019.

And in September, the Duchess of Sussex wore a gold necklace adorned with the letters ‘H’ and ‘A’ while watching her friend Serena Williams compete against Canadian Bianca Andreescu in the US tennis championship.

Both the royals have also proven to be firm fans of wrap coats, with Sophie wearing a dusky pink version during a visit to the Central School of Ballet last week, which was quickly likened to the classic wool coat by Soia & Kyo which worn by Meghan to the Royal Variety Charity Show in December.

Highlighting her baby bump at the time, she paired the tie-belt topcoat with her go-to suede Aquazurra pumps, while Sophie wore nude court shoes to complete her look last week.

Celebrity stylist, Lalla Bronshtein said: ‘Megan’s look is ageless. She tends to choose classic pieces such as a simple, well-cut jacket, giving each outfit an individual, current edge – a style choice which can also suit the more mature woman into her fifties and beyond.’

Sophie stepped out in a one-shouldered black gown earlier this month, much like the number the duchess wore during the 2018 British Fashion Awards.

The mother-of-two was radiant in a Maticevski £1,116 meteor one-shoulder cady midi dress as she attended the 100 Women in Finance Gala in support of Founders4Schools which delivers Maths4Girls.

The stylish frock was reminiscent of one worn by the duchess when attending the British Fashion Awards in 2018.

A pregnant Meghan looked sensational in a black one-shoulder velvet gown, believed to be Givenchy.

Celebrity stylist, Lalla Bronshtein said: ‘As with Kate Middleton, Meghan’s outfits tend to sell out immediately. Her chic style and on trend choices are an inspiration to others including Sophie Wessex.

‘Currently, Sophie appears to have adopted three specific signature clothing pieces from Meghan. Her silk skirt, long jacket and one shoulder dress suit her perfectly and are all this season’s key pieces for your wardrobe so are very much on point.’