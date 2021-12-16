Instagram is praising Carrie Underwood’s insanely fit legs.

Instagram is praising Carrie Underwood’s insanely toned legs.

On Saturday, December 3, Carrie Underwood kicked off night three of her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency tour.

While her incredible vocals have received a lot of praise, it’s Underwood’s legs that are getting all the attention.

On Sunday, December 10, the American Idol alum took to social media to promote her Las Vegas residency.

5 to show off a few highlights from her most recent performance, and fans couldn’t stop remarking on her incredible legs.

[Reflection Night (hashtag)3… His is most definitely my happy place! Thanks to all those who came to the first shows! We saw so many familiar faces…you guys rock!” wrote Underwood in a social media post. The carousel of images showed Underwood’s numerous on-stage outfits, with Underwood showing off her toned legs in shorts that she paired with heels and glitzy jackets.

Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) shared this.

While the post drew a flood of people envious of Underwood’s legs, which were dubbed “leg goals” by many, it also drew a flood of people envious of her appearance.

“Carrie got legs for days,” one person wrote, while another added, “Carrie’s legs [are]fire.” Several people couldn’t help but comment on Underwood’s fitness routine, with one person writing, “you definitely don’t skip leg day,” while another added, “ok motivation enough for me to do those squats!”

Fans who are envious of Underwood’s legs now have some insight into how she achieves them.

Erin Oprea, a celebrity trainer in Nashville who has worked with the “Jesus Take the Wheel” singer, spoke to the Tennessean in 2017 about how to get in shape like her clients.

“To get lean and strong, you have to eat clean,” Oprea said, adding that her “advice is to grab a fitness tracker and get moving.”

Physical activity throughout the day, even if it is as simple as walking, will lead to healthier choices.

Plus, the more you move, the less likely you are to eat out of boredom,” she said, adding that “just these three moves, if done correctly, can work the entire body.”

Underwood’s legs received the most attention recently during her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency, which is her first residency in the city.

After that…

