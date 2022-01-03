Instead of ripping off ‘Back to the Future,’ ‘Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure’ ripped off ‘Doctor Who.’

Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure has influenced other forms of entertainment.

Keanu Reeves’ career was boosted as a result of the comedy.

However, the first draft of Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure borrowed a little too heavily from Back to the Future.

It inadvertently plagiarized Doctor Who as a result of some plot changes.

In his book Keanu Reeves: An Excellent Adventure, Brian J Robb delves into Reeves’ past.

Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, co-creators of Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, discussed how the project came to be.

The main characters were created through improvisations and letters between the authors.

Bill and Ted, the now-iconic characters, were born as a result of this method.

The original concept for Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure was to have two teenagers discussing current events and how absurd they were.

However, it eventually developed into something more, allowing them to take their improv one step further.

“After the [improv]show that night, Ed and I went out and played those guys for about three hours,” Matheson said.

“We fleshed them out, and a lot of pieces fell into place that are still in place.”

Matheson and Solomon worked on Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure’s script for two years, according to Robb’s Keanu Reeves: An Excellent Adventure.

“Our initial take was wild, loose, and unstructured – which gave it a crazy irreverence,” Matheson explained, “but it became much more organized.”

“Time travel’s device has also evolved.

Originally, we had Rufus [Bill and Ted’s future mentor, played by George Carlin] driving them through history in a ’69 Chevy van, but it felt too Back to the Future.”

“When [director]Steve Herek came on board, he suggested the phone booth, and it works pretty well,” Matheson added.

However, according to Robb, the iconic imagery of the phone booth was taken from another legendary property.

“Herek and the writers appeared unaware that British television had featured a time-traveling character who’d used a phone booth as his mode of transportation since 1963 in the long-running TV series Doctor Who,” Robb wrote.

On February 17, 1989, Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure premiered in theaters.

It resulted in the birth of two…

