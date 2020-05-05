Intensive care nurse tells Lorraine she’s ‘gutted’ she can’t ‘marry her best friend’

An intensive care nurse has revealed she is ‘gutted’ she can’t ‘marry her best friend’ after her wedding was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain via video call, Jessica Head, from Glasgow, explained how she was one of several NHS staff who were asked to film themselves at work for a new Channel 4 documentary: NHS heroes fighting to save our lives.

In one candid clip, an emotional Jessica can be heard saying: ‘I think that’s why I’m so gutted about the wedding. I just want to marry my best friend.’

Speaking to presenter Lorraine Kelly, Jessica admitted: ‘It’s been difficult. I think there’s probably a lot of people that are in the same position as Alex and I.

‘I was looking forward to the fact we had a new date planned but now we don’t know whether that will go ahead. It has been difficult. A mix of emotions up and down and a lot of stress.’

She added: ‘It’s been two years worth of saving and planning and now its not happened. A lot of personalised things we bought for the day have now gone to waste.’

Loraine went on to discuss a ‘powerful’ scene in the documentary where Jessica can be seen putting cream on her face after her skin became painful from wearing the PPE all day.

‘It is uncomfortable and I think just because you’re wearing it for long periods of times, and, where you’re breathing in and out, it becomes quite moist,’ said Jessica.

‘It is quite uncomfortable. I’m used to having relatively clear skin and I’ve got all these breakouts now. So it’s cream every night.’

And while Jessica works nights a lot, her fiance Alex is a construction worker who works in the day.

‘We’re like ships passing in the night,’ she said. ‘We’re not getting to see each other very often. It’s normally just half an hour before I go to work.’

‘After he’s woken up and had a bite to eat, then I’ll go. It’s difficult not being able to talk to him as much as I’d like and to offload. I’ll text him on my break or when I get home, just a quick half hour chat before we separate again.

Lorraine went on to highlight the importance of having someone to talk to amid the global pandemic.

‘I think its important for me to talk and for everyone to talk. I have struggled in the past with anxiety and things like that so I do like to offload and share my feelings.

‘It is difficult at this time. I’m worried if I say too much it might worry my family. I don’t think they realise how intense it can be at work. And then obviously not actually having the time to discuss it can be difficult.’

Jessica then got emotional as Lorraine played her several videos showing her loved ones sending their best wishes.

‘Looking forward to walking you down the aisle,’ her father said. ‘It won’t be long now. Love you.’

Her fiance Alex then flashed up on the screen and added: ‘I just want to say how proud I am of you for remaining so positive despite the wedding getting cancelled and for working in such an intense environment. You’ll be Mrs Johnson soon enough.’

NHS HEROES: FIGHTING TO SAVE OUR LIVES- Wednesday 6th May, 9pm on Channel 4