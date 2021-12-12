Interview with Anne Rice, the Vampire Author, who died at the age of 80

Interview with Vampire Author Anne Rice, who died at the age of 80.

On Saturday, December 7, the gothic fiction author died.

She died on November 11th, two months after her 80th birthday.

Anne’s son, Christopher, who is also an author, shared the news of his mother’s death.

On Anne’s social media accounts, he wrote, “It breaks my heart to bring you this sad news.”

“Anne died earlier tonight as a result of complications from a stroke.

She died on the same day my father, Stan, died, almost nineteen years ago.”

Stan Rice, Anne’s husband and Christopher’s father, died of brain cancer when he was 60 years old.

Anne was also predeceased by their 5-year-old daughter Michele, who died of leukemia.

“As my mother, her unconditional support for me was unconditional — she taught me to embrace my dreams, reject conformity, and challenge the dark voices of fear and self-doubt,” Christopher wrote.

She taught me to break genre barriers and surrender to my obsessive passions as a writer.”

Anne was born Howard Allen Frances O’Brien in New Orleans, and she was best known for her vampire-themed book series The Vampire Chronicles, the first of which, Interview With the Vampire, was adapted into a 1994 film starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Kirsten Dunst.

Queen of the Damned, the third book, was adapted into a film starring Aaliyah.

It was released six months after the death of the R&B singer and actress in 2002.

Blood Communion: A Tale of Prince Lestat, Anne’s 13th and final book in the Vampire Chronicles series, was released in 2018.

She was also known for serials such as Lives of the Mayfair Witches, Christ the Lord, and Ramses the Damned, whose third book, Ramses the Damned: The Reign of Osiris, will be published in 2022, co-written with Christopher.

Rice’s other works include The Feast of All Saints, which was adapted into a Showtime miniseries in 2001, and Cry to Heaven, as well as three erotic novels.

Anne chose to spend the final years of her life…

