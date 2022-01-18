‘Inventing Anna,’ a new Netflix mini-series, delves into Anna Delvey’s fabulously fictitious life.

The Fabulously Fake Life of Anna Delvey is the subject of Netflix’s new mini-series ‘Inventing Anna.’

In February 2022, Netflix plans to release another true crime story.

Anna Delvey’s life was filled with glitz, glam, and wealth.

That’s what she wanted everyone to think, at least.

In reality, she was a con artist who swindled her way through New York City’s high society.

Shonda Rhimes is now adapting Delvey’s exploits into a nine-episode docu-series called Inventing Anna, which will premiere exclusively on Netflix.

Anna Delvey’s real name is Anna Sorokin, and she first appeared in the news in 2017.

Delvey’s nefarious schemes, on the other hand, began a few years prior.

She moved to New York City in 2013 under the guise of a German heiress.

In the name of the Anna Delvey Foundation, she befriended socialites, charmed investors, and rubbed elbows with Manhattan’s elite.

The foundation turned out to be a hoax, and Delvey was no German heiress.

She did, after all, come from humble beginnings.

But how did Delvey manage to defraud so many people? He relied heavily on promises and IOUs.

The bills began to pile up, and other people began to notice Delvey’s deception.

Delvey was arrested and charged with several counts of grand larceny in a sting operation in 2017.

She was found guilty of eight charges in March 2019, including grand larceny in the second degree, attempted grand larceny, and theft of services.

Delvey was sentenced to four to twelve years in a state prison on Riker’s Island for her crimes.

Delvey announced she was “working on something” in an Instagram post in February 2021, when she was released.

Jessica Pressler wrote an in-depth look at Delvey’s scheme for the New York Times in 2019.

Rhimes was inspired by this piece to acquire the rights to the story in order to adapt it into the Inventing Anna television series.

Inspired by a true story about a complete phony.

The premiere of Inventing Anna is February 11th. pic.twitter.comlv6SzV9xXQ

Julia Garner and Anna Chlumsky star in “Inventing Anna.”

Garner is best known for her Emmy-winning role as Ruth Langmore in the Netflix drama Ozark.

In 1991’s tearjerker My Girl, Chlumsky played Vada Sultenfuss alongside Macauley Culkin.

Chlumsky has had memorable roles in HBO’s Veep and AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire since then.

