‘Inventing Anna’ by Julia Garner: Everything You Need to Know About the Anna Delvey Netflix Series

Stranger than fiction, the Netflix series Inventing Anna is about Anna Delvey, a well-known con artist who defrauded New York City’s elite out of hundreds of millions of dollars.

In 2018, New York magazine published an article about the Russia native, who in the mid-2010s pretended to be a wealthy German heiress with a (dollar)67 million trust fund in order to infiltrate the city’s wealthiest neighborhoods.

The con artist, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, was looking for money to open a opulent art club.

During a 10-month period, she defrauded her friends and New York businesses out of a total of (dollar)275,000.

The Netflix limited series, which is based on the original article, will look into how the European got away with her get-rich scheme for so long — and how she was caught.

Julia Garner of Ozark was cast in the lead role.

Delvey was found guilty of four counts of theft services, three counts of grand larceny, and one count of attempted grand larceny by a Manhattan jury in April 2019.

Following a month-long trial in which she enlisted the help of a stylist to maintain her glamorous appearance in court, she was sentenced to a minimum of four years in prison in May.

Delvey’s sentencing judge claimed she was “stunned by the depth of the defendant’s deception” and that the crook was “blinded by the glitter and glamour of New York City.”

Delvey told The New York Times at the time of her conviction, “The thing is, I’m not sorry.”

If I said I was sorry for anything, I would be lying to you, everyone else, and myself.”

“I regret how I went about certain things,” she told the outlet.

… I was never motivated by money… I was motivated by power.”

Delvey was released in February 2021 after serving nearly two years in a New York state prison, and she quickly returned to Instagram to inform her followers that she was “working on a little something” special for them.

Her use of social media after she was released from prison landed her in prison.

