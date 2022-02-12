‘Inventing Anna’: Find Out How Much Netflix Paid for the Anna Delvey Series and What Anna Sorokin Did With It

Julia Garner will star in the new true crime series Inventing Anna, which will premiere on Netflix on February 11, 2022. One interesting fact about the story is how much Netflix paid Anna Sorokin.

Criminals profiting from their crimes are generally prohibited in New York state.

In Sorokin’s case, however, a judge granted her permission to accept payment from Netflix in exchange for the right to tell her story.

Learn how much they paid and why the court let it happen.

Yes, Julia Garner’s portrayal of Anna Sorokin in Netflix’s Inventing Anna is based on the true story of Anna Sorokin.

The 22-year-old Russian-born German paid a visit to New York City for Fashion Week in 2013.

She, on the other hand, fell in love with the city and decided to stay.

Sorokin pretended to be Anna Delvey, a wealthy German heiress, from 2013 to 2017.

She defrauded banks, hotels, and the city’s high society using the fictitious name and foundation.

In 2019, a grand jury found her guilty of grand larceny and theft of services on multiple counts.

Netflix paid Anna Sorokin, posing as Anna Delvey, (dollar)320,000 for the rights to create a TV series based on her life story, according to Insider.

In 2019, the state of New York filed a lawsuit against Netflix, requesting that the payment to Sorokin be halted.

Judge Richard Platkin of Albany County, however, allowed Sorokin to accept the payment and use the money to pay her debts.

Sorokin paid restitution to her defrauded banks with (dollar)199,000 from the Netflix payment.

She then paid (dollar)24,000 in state fines and (dollar)75,000 in legal fees.

The remaining funds will be used to cover other legal expenses she has incurred.

Because Netflix pays millions of dollars to produce original content for its platform, Sorokin’s payment is a pittance compared to the cost of making Inventing Anna.

According to an ABC News 2020 report published in October,

For her crimes, Anna Sorokin received a four-year sentence.

In February 2021, she was released from prison by a judge.

Deborah Roberts interviewed her for the show.

She inquired about Sorokin’s feelings about being free.

Sorokin responded, “It felt great, it’s exciting to be out, and I’m really happy.”

Sorokin was arrested in March 2021 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for overstaying her visa in the United States.

