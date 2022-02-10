‘Inventing Anna’: How Many Episodes Does Netflix’s Anna Sorokin (Delvey) Drama Have?

‘Inventing Anna’ on Netflix: How Many Episodes Does Anna Sorokin (Delvey) Have?

The Anna Sorokin (Delvey) story will premiere on Netflix on February 11, 2022, but how many episodes of Inventing Anna with Julia Garner and Anna Chlumsky will there be? A 2020 episode featuring an interview with Sorokin aired in October 2021, but fans demanded more.

Rachel Williams, a former friend of Sorokin’s, is also starring in an untitled HBO project.

However, the Netflix original series Inventing Anna will be available first, so see how long you’ll be able to binge-watch it.

The true story of Anna Sorokin, who posed as Anna Delvey from 2013 to 2017, is told in the Shondaland and Netflix drama Inventing Anna.

She pretended to be a (dollar)60 million German heiress while forging checks and robbing banks.

Delvey deceived New York City’s upper crust into believing she was wealthy, even taking three friends on an “all-expense-paid” trip to Morocco.

Sorokin was convicted of grand larceny in the second degree, as well as other theft charges, by a grand jury in 2019.

The Inventing Anna episodes, on the other hand, delve deeper into Sorokin’s image and lifestyle in New York, thanks to her Instagram account.

The story of Anna Sorokin (Anna Delvey) is told in nine one-hour episodes in Inventing Anna.

On February, all nine episodes will be available on Netflix.

3 a.m., November 11, 2022

The story is told through the eyes of a journalist investigating the Anna Delvey cast.

The show was inspired by Jessica Pressler’s New York Magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People,” even though her name in the series is Vivian.

The Netflix synopsis asks, “But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman, or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream?”

“While Anna awaits trial, our reporter races against the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?” “Anna and the reporter form a dark, funny love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial, and our reporter races against the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?”

In addition to Julia Garner, who played Anna Sorokin (aka Delvey) in Ozark, the Netflix Inventing Anna cast includes a slew of big-name actors.

Anna Chlumsky, who starred in HBO’s Veep, joins the cast as journalist Vivian.

Chlumsky’s early role as Vada in My Girl and My Girl 2 may also be remembered.

Scandal, Shonda Rhimes' ABC show, has been tapped for a…

