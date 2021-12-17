Investigators from ‘Rust’ have a search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s phone.

Investigators from ‘Rust’ have a warrant for Alec Baldwin’s cell phone.

Investigators in Santa Fe are now concentrating their efforts on Alec Baldwin’s phone.

On Thursday, December 16, 2021, they issued a warrant for the actor’s iPhone.

The death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Baldwin’s Western Rust is the subject of an ongoing investigation.

New documents reveal what authorities are looking for and what they plan to do with the phone once they obtain it.

The industry is still reeling from Alec Baldwin’s accidental shooting while filming Rust at Bonanza Creek Ranch.

He pointed a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on October 21, 2021.

Unexpectedly, the weapon fired.

Hutchins passed away later.

Joel Souza, the director, was also hurt.

Baldwin, on the other hand, categorically denies any involvement in the tragedy, claiming that he never fired the gun.

In the days and weeks after the accident, a storm of controversy erupted.

Furthermore, an investigation is underway.

Baldwin, for one, believes he will not be charged criminally as a result of the incident.

During an intense sit-down interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos in early December 2021, he said, “I’ve been told by people in the know, in terms of even inside the state, that it’s highly unlikely that I would be charged with anything criminally.”

Furthermore, his remarks about the shooting point to someone other than Baldwin as the perpetrator — even though Baldwin claims he has no idea who is to blame.

According to ABC News, Baldwin told Stephanopoulos, “Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”

“Someone is to blame for what happened, and while I can’t say who it is, I’m confident it isn’t me.”

According to Insider, police have obtained search warrant documents detailing what they want from Alec Baldwin’s phone.

Authorities want to look through Baldwin’s phone’s text messages, images, and location data because it could help them figure out how Hutchins died, according to the publication.

The documents also call for a “forensic download,” which would extract Baldwin’s private messages, social media accounts, cache histories, any deleted images or videos, contacts, recent calls, and possibly passwords.

The intrusive measures are the most recent attempt to figure out exactly what happened on October 21.

In this case, assistant director Dave Halls and set armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed are also being investigated.

Two lawsuits against Baldwin were filed in November, as a result of the incident.

One by Mamie Mitchell, the script supervisor, and another…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.