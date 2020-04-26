Iris DeMent: “Not With a Lover’s Lyre”

In this song, the great country singer Iris DeMent combines her own story with a poem by Anna Achmatowa. A little wonder of voices arises.

A voice in which the sweetness of the girl and the sweetness of the autumn combine, already on the border of becoming brittle, yes, indulging in it; moving freely in confessing her age, singing naturally and in palpable purity, not exaggerated or oversteered on either side, not indulging in any ideal of the broken, as Marianne Faithfull had done in the album “Broken English”. . . with Iris DeMent, singing is not a manner. The song itself sings from an aging voice that almost becomes a noise, to the clattering rattle of leprosy sufferers in the Middle Ages, which warned others not to get too close and become infected with the plague. The last line, which says from the edge of the grave, receives the richest, swinging and swinging bow of the melody. The verses come from Anna Akhmatova (1889 to 1966), the great Russian poet, in whose poetry the horror century of the two world wars, the civil war, the Stalinist terror found his voice.

After the song by Iris DeMent you can hear Akhmatova’s voice. The poem “Muse” spoken by her gives, in late 1964, a review of her experiences and her calling: “When I wait at night, she comes / lives, it seems, is hanging by a thread. / What honor, youth, freedom, / In addition to the dear guest, the flute in hand! // And now she is ready, throws aside / her veil, looks deep into my eyes. / I ask: Was that you, Dante’s leader, / Dictating hell? She replies: I. “(I quote Torsten Schwanke’s prose translation.)

Eva Behrisch spoke of a “gift of mourning” that the poet receives from Dante’s Muse; Iris DeMent is the new recipient. And this is the absolutely unexpected: A woman, born in 1961, who started her way in country music, discovered great Russian poetry, in Iowa, at the piano in the living room, and recorded an album of songs based on Akhmatova’s lyrics. She put the book of poems where the notes are, began to read, to hum, to jingle. This is how the record “The Trackless Woods” was created in 2015.

Iris DeMent has something in common with Celine Dion: Both were born the youngest of fourteen children. The mother and brother had composed the first song for Celine Dion, the mother of Iris DeMent dreamed of a career as a singer and an appearance in the Gran Ol Opry, the country radio broadcast from Nashville. The family belongs to a Pentecostal church, all DeMents are in the choir. “Our lives weren’t completely padded,” Iris DeMent later said: her only pads were the singing and the music.

The only connection to home

Country music, as the name suggests, is inherently related to an area, home and family life. Country songs don’t exist without the places and family memories. Country doesn’t exist without populism either. Country singing means for women: they have a little more metal in their voice and less syrup. This is their singing class and gender awareness: they have to be able to stand up to the tough guys – their fathers, men, sons. Because country is not the music of urban youth, but that of the working people in the province.

And you have to admit that this is only half the truth. Because the Americans have the highest mobility in space, no one moves more often in life than a citizen of the United States. The American, wrote a nineteenth-century observer, “is a migratory bird, or rather a nomad, who is not tied to any place of residence and only feels happy on the walk. He leaves the country of his birth and the graves of his fathers with indifference when he is young and sells the land he has cultivated with the same equanimity when he is older. ”In its best representatives, country music is not the sound of confident, triumphant sedentariness, but rather a treatment of the feelings formed in extreme local mobility: a psychotherapy of the American nomad soul.

It is not about a place where you have been for ages, but about dying, abandoned small towns like in Iris DeMent’s very successful and very melancholic song “Our town”, or about returning to the place of childhood again, as in hers also successful “Walking home”: “Once again I hear my mother’s voice / and all us kids making a bunch of noise / If I’m not careful I might start to cry / Just walkin ‘home tonight.” This, the typical American Destiny, told with a good dose of sentimentality, is that of Iris DeMent. She was born in Arkansas, in a small town in what was then a rather agricultural state in the south. When she was three years old, the family moved to the Los Angeles area. The mother’s songs became the only connection with the homeland.

Eit is her soul, her body

The populism of country music can hardly be assessed according to the standards of European ideological parties. It can turn left – into social criticism – as well as right, into the over-patriotic. There has been talk of a direction that accommodates the wisdom of “plain hardworking people” – and their mistrust of distant elites. Finally, it must be mentioned that folk music was also a decisive ferment for the generation of musicians born in the 1950s and 1960s, with Iris DeMent and with the equally great Nanci Griffith.

Iris DeMent and John Prine at the Americana Honors and Awards show in 2017

This is what one speaks of “alternative country” today. Iris DeMent did not stay with the emotionally intense Pentecostal religiosity, however much she influenced her musically. She humorously said goodbye to Protestant certainty of salvation in the by no means malicious song “Let the mystery be” (let the secret remain a secret). But to really enjoy this song, you have to see her funny facial expressions in the video. Their reputation within the limited musical world of the country is enormous and more meaningful than the success with the audience; Among her first sponsors was Merle Haggard, with whom she often played together with John Prine, who recently died of the corona virus and has already been recognized on these pages. Guitar virtuoso Leo Kottke can also be heard on “The Trackless Woods”. Their appearance is emphasized unglamorous. If there is a stylization for her, it is towards housewife. So the song I am talking about was recorded in the living room of her house.

All of this could have remained provincial. It turned out differently. Iris DeMent and her husband had been in Siberia in 2005, where they adopted a girl who was just under six at the time. The Akhmatowa songs are something like country, homeland memory, for this person. Iris DeMent’s record label, it’s her own, is named after the mother “Flariella Records”. So that everything stays the same, everything has to change. Anna Akmatova, says Iris DeMent in the booklet, did not emigrate, despite red terror, she stayed in her country and with her people, whom she loved. It is this attitude with which she identifies; she who composed a sharp criticism of American grievances with the song “Wasteland of the free”: “We got politicians running races on corporate cash / Now don’t tell me they don’t turn around and kiss them peoples’ ass. ”

Anna Akhmatova (1889-1966)

And so there is also a song on the album in which Anna Akhmatova settled with the emigrants in 1923, who seemed to her like deserters: she, the poet, does not want to be one of those who run away from a fight that tears up her country. They should not get a single song from her. You in exile, you seem like a prisoner to me! Your foreign bread tastes like woodworms! No people will be more proud than we are. From the plane she sees her country in 1944, of which she now knows: she cannot separate anything from it, it is her soul, her body. Here you can grasp the elective affinity that Iris DeMent, the country singer, must have felt: Identification with a home that only becomes more intimate when you suffer from it.

It’s not with a lover’s lyre, not at all,

That I go around, attracting a crowd.

It’s the rattle with which lepers crawl

That in my hands keeps singing aloud.

Where nothing is needed, I walk like a child,

My shadow serves as the friend I crave.

The wind breezes out of a grove gone wild,

And my foot is on the edge of the grave.

