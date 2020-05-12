Iris Struggles With Her Neural Dissonance in The Flash Sneak Peek

It’s about time to get Iris West out of that mirror.

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at tomorrow night’s finale, and it’s making us even more concerned than we already were. Iris and Kamilla are trying to figure out how to find Singh, who is also trapped somewhere in the mirror dimension, and Iris finds that she can now occasionally read the computer screens and the thermal imaging maps on those computer screens.

Eva warned Iris of the neural dissonance that happens when you stay in the mirrorverse too long, back before Iris realized Eva’s true plan, and Iris is definitely showing signs of it now if she can read those screens. Kamilla is not into the idea of Iris finding Singh that way, but what other choice do they have? Plus, what if Eva shows back up?

Let’s all just hope they find Singh and get out of here quick, because we’re not into the idea of Iris losing her mind before she reunites with her husband and team.

The finale is titled “Success Is Assured” and finds Ralph trying to prevent Sue from making a grave mistake, while Barry considers a “risky plan” to save Iris from the mirror.

When we talked to Patton a couple of episodes ago, she couldn’t tell us if Iris would get out of the mirror before the end of this shortened season, but she’s looking forward to seeing how Iris’ time in the mirror affects her.

“It’ll be interesting to see the effect this experience has on her,” she says. “Will she be resentful to Barry and the team for not figuring it out sooner? Will she be traumatized from being locked up in this weird dimension for so long? Not to mention just like the effects of neural dissonance which Eva had explained to her numerous times. I don’t know. It will be interesting to see if there is residual trauma that she carries with her outside of the mirrorverse.”

She also said the ending to the finale would not exactly be the ending fans expected, but it won’t necessarily leave everybody hanging.

“Every one of our episodes kind of has this button of satisfaction at the end for the post part, but really, if I’m being honest, none of us planned for this,” she says. “We planned for a full 22 episode season, and so it had been written for the finale to end then, so I don’t think there’s any real way to have full satisfaction with the premature ending, but you know, we all just have to do the best we can. I’m really hoping that we can, at some point, go back and finish it to give the fans the intended finale that they deserve, but it’s also weird, you know. We’re just all trying to do the best with what we can.”

The finale airs tomorrow night at 8 p.m. on The CW.