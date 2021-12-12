Irv Gotti allegedly made it difficult for Ashanti to reclaim her masters, according to the singer.

Irv Gotti and Ashanti’s feud is still going strong, at least according to Irv Gotti.

In addition to Gotti’s claims that he and Ashanti had an affair while they were married and that she was unfaithful by leaving Murder Inc., she was accused of being disloyal by leaving Murder Inc.

He now accuses her of attempting to steal profits by re-recording her first album in order to gain ownership of her masters.

Ashanti claims she has attempted to have productive discussions with Gotti about her music business affairs.

She claims, however, that Gotti is to blame for the problems.

The release of Ashanti’s top-charting debut album is approaching its 20th anniversary.

The singer will re-record the entire album to commemorate the occasion.

She’ll also be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the release of a film about her life.

Ashanti discussed her reasons for re-recording the album in a recent interview with Angie Martinez.

“The idea behind that is to demonstrate the business side of ownership,” she explained.

“And how crucial it is to own.”

And [I own] the first album once I re-record it.

When that’s gone, I own everything I’ve bought since then.”

Ashanti’s plan does not sit well with Gotti.

He took to Instagram to express his displeasure with Ashanti’s alleged theft scheme.

“I produced all those great Ashanti albums,” he claims, “and I also own a good portion of the Publishing.”

“She’s attempting to re-record all those great records.”

And she published them on her label.

Under COVER laws, she is allowed to do so.

However, she is essentially attempting to f–k me out of my Master’s degree.

Make people choose which album they want to listen to [sic]or stream.

“I’m hoping her devoted fans will go with her version.”

In a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Ashanti discussed her desire to re-record the album in greater detail.

She claims that production has yet to begin, and that she plans to modernize it a bit to make things sound better.

Ashanti let out a big sigh when the hosts brought up Gotti’s Instagram tangent.

In general, she expresses her dissatisfaction with him for holding a grudge for whatever reason.

She claims she has attempted, but failed, to move forward in peace.

She actually stops talking…

