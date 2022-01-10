Is ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ the First Collaboration Between BTS’ Suga and Jungkook?

BTS was destined to become the world’s largest boy band.

Suga appears as a producer in HYBE’s 7Fates: CHAKHO, while Jungkook is the main vocalist.

Here’s everything we know about the webtoon and Jungkook and Suga’s upcoming collaboration.

Suga is the mastermind behind songs like “Interlude: Shadow” and “Trivia: Seesaw,” as well as RM, Jin, J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook on well-known tracks like “Butter.”

Suga produces music for BTS and other musicians in addition to his work as a rapper and a solo artist.

Even in an interview with Jimmy Fallon, the rapper stated that if he wasn’t a member of BTS, he would most likely be a songwriter or producer.

Suga was asked in an interview with GQ which aspect of himself is the most important: BTS’ “Suga,” solo artist “Agust D,” and commercial producer “BY SUGA.”

“I am all three,” Suga explained.

“Each of them takes up a third of my body, and none of them is more representative of me than the other.”

I simply provide an option for people to choose from.

Because these three sides of myself are so dissimilar, I’m letting people choose how they want to see me.”

It’s no surprise that the soundtrack for HYBE Corporation’s (formerly BigHit Entertainment’s) webtoon series 7Fates: CHAKHO was produced by Suga and performed by Jungkook.

These idols first worked together during season 2 of BTS In The Soop, which ARMYs first saw on BTS In The Soop.

Fans now believe they were the ones who composed 7FATES’ music, despite the fact that it wasn’t clear at the time.

This isn’t the first time Suga and Jungkook have collaborated.

Suga and Jungkook wrote and performed the Be (Deluxe Edition) tracks “Skit” and “Telepathy,” according to BTS Fandom. They also worked as songwriters for BTS’ song “Magic Shop.”

Jungkook and Suga were both dancers for songs like “Boy With Luv,” “Permission to Dance,” “Black Swan,” and “On,” and RM and J-Hope are also songwriters for the K-pop group.

7Fates: CHAKHO, according to Pinkvilla, is an “urban fantasy story inspired by the Joseon Dynasty’s tiger-hunting officers known as chakhogapsa,” in which seven characters are tasked with ridding their community of “monsters.”

Suga and Jungkook’s collaboration for 7Fates isn’t the first time a BTS member has worked on a series soundtrack; V’s “Christmas Tree” was featured in Our Beloved Summer’s “Original Television Soundtrack.”

BTS (Broadcast Television Society)

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.