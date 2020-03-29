Is 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Darcey Preparing for War With Tom?

Darcey Silva is done with being in limbo. The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star was on season three with boyfriend Tom Brooks. They ended the season on good terms, but things fell apart when cameras stopped following them. Once they were reunited at the “Tell All” batch of episodes, it seemed like things were back on…until Tom went back to London and Darcey remained in the United States.

Now, Tom is back in the United States and wants to meet with Darcey. Will she get the answers she so desperately wants? Or will this be another breakup meeting (it happened to Darcey in season two of Before the 90 Days)?

“I decided to text him, ‘I’m willing to meet, but on my terms,” Darcey says in the exclusive 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days sneak peek above. “I kept it very simple and to the point.”

And then she got another text from Tom. He said he wanted to fix things rather than start a war and hoped she felt the same way.

“I didn’t respond. I’m not quite sure what he means,” Darcey says. Could he be referring to his recent Instagram posts with another woman? Darcey was shown them after she and Tom blocked each other during a fight.

“This text has definitely thrown me off. In this moment, I feel not quite sure what to expect,” Darcey says looking at the phone.

According to Darcey, recent communications have been vague.

“And I love Tom very much. I felt very safe with him,” she says holding back tears. “I don’t think he cares anymore.”

Does he truly want to fix things? Can they fix things and move on?

“I just, like, don’t want to feel that pain of the unknown. It’s been too long,” Darcey cries.

Click play on the video above to see more from Darcey.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.