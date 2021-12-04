Is a Harrison spinoff in the works for ‘Dexter: New Blood’?

In Dexter: New Blood, Dexter Morgan, the serial killer-murderer, returns for what may be the final chapter of his story.

The show picks up nearly ten years after the events of the Dexter series finale, with Dexter hiding out in a small town in Upstate New York.

For the past few years, he’s led a quiet life, but his world is quickly turned upside down when Harrison Morgan, the child he abandoned in the widely reviled finale, reappears.

Dexter: New Blood spends a lot of time focusing on his son, leading some viewers to believe that Dexter: New Blood is teasing a Harrison spinoff.

Here’s why they believe that and what the show could be about.

Since the first episode of Dexter: New Blood, the show has focused a lot of attention on Harrison.

Harrison began looking for Dexter after discovering a letter indicating he was still alive.

He followed Dexter from Florida to Oregon to Iron Lake, where he pretended to be a firearms dealer named Jim Lindsay.

He resents Dexter for abandoning him at first, but eventually decides to stay in Iron Lake.

Dexter is relieved to see Harrison appears to be in good health.

But by the fourth episode of Dexter: New Blood, he’s realized that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, and that Harrison, too, has a dark side.

Like Dexter, he appears to have developed violent tendencies after witnessing his mother’s murder.

Dexter: New Blood’s star is Michael C Hall, but his son, Jack Alcott, has been getting a lot of screen time as well.

Many fans are wondering if the show is about to launch a full-fledged spinoff about Harrison because of the amount of attention it has received.

One Reddit user speculated, “I think Harrison is being groomed for a spinoff.”

“In the first four episodes, he’s shown to be competent, intelligent, charismatic, and funny, all of which are desirable qualities in a series lead.”

Give him the same writers, his own internal narration, and his own dark passenger (Trinity?) and you’ve got a new generation’s favorite show.”

Another said, “could totally see it.”

“Harrison is fantastic, a fantastic young actor who portrays an angry adolescent without being cheesy or lame.”

“I was considering…”

