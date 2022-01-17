Is a second season of Yellowjackets on the way?

Yellowjackets, a SHOWTIME drama series, is about a group of talented high-school girls soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness.

Season one wowed audiences, and after the finale, they were eager to see what the future held.

While fans may be disappointed that Yellowjackets season one has ended, season two is just around the corner, and show creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson have already teased what’s to come.

“In season 2, we’ll see adult Lottie.”

“Strap yourself in,” Lyle told Entertainment Weekly.

“We are very interested in exploring the theme and concept of belief and what it means for us in terms of our worldview — the way that we interact with the world around us, the way that we interact with other people, and forge those relationships,” she later added.

“That is absolutely something that we will investigate through this growing belief that has started to emerge among the girls in the wilderness and what that might mean in today’s world.”

Despite the fact that a second season has been confirmed, no release date has been announced.

Yellowjackets stars:

It is currently unknown who will return for the show’s second season.

On November 14, 2021, Showtime premiered the Yellowjackets series.

Since then, ten episodes of the show have aired, focusing on both the 1996 accident and the players’ current lives.

The show is available to watch on Showtime’s app or the channel itself.