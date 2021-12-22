Is A Very British Scandal based on a real-life incident?

Is there a true story behind A Very British Scandal?

The split between the Duke and Duchess of Argyll in 1963 has become a national obsession in the new BBC One drama A Very British Scandal.

Here’s everything you need to know about this true story.

The film is based on the true story of the Duchess of Argyll, who was accused of cheating on her husband with 88 different men in 1963 by her husband.

The divorce captivated the nation and is the subject of a new BBC One drama.

The series is a look at the pervasive misogyny in the British press and legal system during the 1960s.

When proof of the Duke’s claims became available, he produced a series of photographs showing the duchess engaging in sexual acts with an unidentified man.

The media became obsessed with identifying the man she was with after he stole the Polaroid from her desk.

The “headless man” was his moniker.

A Very British Scandal examines the social and political climate of post-war Britain by turning the scandal of the Duchess of Argyll (Claire Foy) inside out.

It examines attitudes toward women and inquires as to whether institutional misogyny was prevalent at the time.

“This is a story about a woman who refused to be slut shamed, who refused to go quietly, who refused to do as she was told,” Sarah Phelps, the screenwriter for the BBC’s new series, said.

She shattered the expectations of her social class, gender, and sexuality.

“She plastered the front pages with the private lives of the wealthy, the landed, and the titled, not the untouchable great and good, but bare forked animals.”

The duchess died in 1993, at the age of 80, without ever revealing who the “headless man” was.

A Very British Scandal will premiere on BBC One at 9 p.m. on Boxing Day.

The second installment will premiere on December 27 at 9 p.m., followed by the final installment on December 28 at 9 p.m.