Is Adele Really Responsible for Spotify Changing the Play Button?

Adele has been one of the biggest names in music for over a decade, and her influence is unstoppable.

Following the release of Adele’s highly anticipated fourth album, Spotify announced a change to their platform, which was made at Adele’s request.

Adele’s Grammy-winning album 25, which debuted in November 2015 to acclaim and massive worldwide sales, was released to critical acclaim.

Adele largely disappeared from the spotlight after touring the album.

In 2019, she married Simon Konecki, her long-term boyfriend and son’s father.

However, in early 2021, she filed for divorce.

Adele’s fans were looking forward to hearing new music from her.

Despite being released months after her divorce was finalized, she released her highly-anticipated album 30 in November 2021, and the album was written and recorded prior to the pandemic.

Adele is at her emotional most vulnerable in the film 30.

In the song “My Little Love,” she talks about how important her son Angelo is in her life, and songs like “Woman Like Me” and “To Be Loved” are among her most honest to date.

When the album was released on streaming services, Spotify users noticed a change: instead of shuffle, the default option for albums is now to play the tracks in order.

Adele tweeted her delight.

“In our ever-changing industry, this was the only request I had!” she said.

“We don’t make albums without putting a lot of thought and care into the track listing.

Our work tells a story, and those stories should be heard as they were intended.

Thank you for listening, Spotify.”

Users can still listen to an album on shuffle if they change it manually.

However, all albums on Spotify’s platform will now play in the order they were intended.

Spotify understood how significant this was for artists like Adele, who put a lot of thought into the tracklists of their albums.

Spotify responded with a tweet that said “Anything for you” in response to her tweet about the change.

In a statement to Billboard, a Spotify representative expanded on the changes.

“As Adele mentioned, we’re excited to announce that we’ve started rolling out a new Premium feature that both users have been requesting for a long time…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhot.