Is Alia Shawkat dating Brad Pitt?

ALIA Shawkat is an actress and artist from the United States who is best known for her roles in State of Grace and Arrested Development on Netflix.

After being seen together on several occasions throughout 2019 and 2020, rumors began to circulate that Shawkat and Oscar winner Brad Pitt had formed an intimate relationship.

Alia Shawkat is an actress and artist from the United States. She was born in Riverside, California, and grew up in Palm Springs.

State of Grace, Arrested Development, and The Final Girls were among the television shows in which she appeared.

Shawkat was nominated for a number of Screen Actors Guild Awards as part of the Arrested Development cast.

She also appeared in the films Being The Ricardos, Broad City, and Search Party.

During quarantine in May of 2020, it was rumored that Pitt and Shawkit were “hanging out” despite the enforced lockdown rules.

“We’re not dating, we’re just friends,” Shawkat told Vulture in an interview published on June 26, 2020.

“I was just completely overwhelmed.”

It’s that feeling of being naked in class, like, ‘Oh my God, everyone’s staring at me,’ she explained.

Shawkat told Vulture that she first met Pitt a few years ago through Spike Jonze, whom she has known since she was nine years old.

“We just became friends, and Brad introduced me to his group of friends,” Shawkat explained.

In a January 9, 2022 interview with The New Yorker, Alia Shawkat was asked about the dating allegations between her and Pitt once again.

“Thank God, no,” Shawkat said when asked if the rumors still followed her.

It arrived hot and left just as quickly as it arrived.”

“It happened during covid, and I was alone with it,” she explained.

It was a bizarre situation.”

“Now it’s like a weird dream, where I’m like, Did that happen?” she continued.

Shawkat was asked if she had heard Brad’s take on the romance reports during the interview.

“He wasn’t aware of it at all,” she replied.

“Which is hilarious.”

“You know everyone thinks we’re dating?” she continued, “and there’s this whole thing, and I’m being followed?” the actress from Being The Ricardos added.

“And he was like, ‘I’m sorry,'” she says.

This is something that occurs.

If you hang out with me, it happens,’ Shawkat concluded. “He had no idea.”

Angelina Jolie announced in 2016 that she was divorcing Brad Pitt.

They had a total of six kids as a couple.

Jolie admitted to separating from Pitt “for the wellbeing of my family” in a recent interview with British Vogue.

“Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children are exposed to media lies about themselves,…

