Is Amber Butler and Ste Rankine still dating on ‘Teen Mom UK’?

Amber Butler, who has been a series regular since the start of Teen Mom UK in 2016, was introduced to viewers. She recently welcomed a son with Ste Rankine.

The first two seasons focused on their on-again, off-again relationship, which resulted in the birth of Hudson, their second child.

The two have maintained a successful co-parenting relationship after calling it quits, this time for good.

The couple wasn’t together when the seventh season ended in May 2020.

Have Amber and Ste rekindled their romance?

Amber Butler, from Blackpool, Lancashire, gave birth to her first child, Brooklyn, with her then-boyfriend, Ste Rankine, when she was 17 years old.

He wasn’t interested in continuing their relationship at the time, despite her wishes.

The Blackpool native made several attempts to rekindle their relationship, but he admitted he wasn’t in love with her.

We met Amber, Brooklyn, and her ex-boyfriend Ste last night! Do you think Amber and Ste will be able to put their differences aside for Brooklyn? pic.twitter.comhCFco9qlcE

They had a rocky relationship but co-parented their son.

Ste moved on and started dating Kirsty, but their relationship ended when he reconnected with Amber.

They found out they were expecting again in early 2019, and Hudson was born in September of that year.

Ste fell in love with their family and wanted to start dating again, but she preferred that they stay together as coparents.

He tried to help Amber when she became ill after Hudson was born, and their relationship improved.

She, on the other hand, did not want him or her mother to help her.

Ste, who was attempting to care for their child at the time, was irritated by the makeup influencer’s decision to keep her son with her as she checked out of the hospital.

When Amber and Ste start talking about their relationship, a pleasant moment of looking through Christening photos quickly turns sour… pic.twitter.comnOecMHvZPp

Amber’s gallbladder was eventually removed during surgery.

The two haven’t rekindled their romance, and they don’t appear to be dating anyone else, according to their Instagram accounts.

They have, however, maintained a strong co-parenting relationship, celebrating Hudson’s second birthday together recently.

During a 2021 interview, the 24-year-old admitted that she had doubts about her parenting abilities because of the looks she received while pregnant.

