Is AMC Theatres hosting the Best Picture Showcase at the Oscars this year?

Is the Oscars Best Picture Showcase being held at AMC Theatres this year?

For some movie buffs, the Academy Awards are exactly what they claim to be: a celebration of cinema.

In the midst of award season and all that entails, it’s easy to forget that fact.

The Oscars, however, remain Hollywood’s biggest night, with nearly a century of tradition.

Some fans might be wondering if AMC Theatres will host the 94th Academy Awards’ annual Best Picture Showcase in 2022.

Best Picture Showcase has been held at AMC since 2007.

There were only five nominees in that top category at the time of the Academy Awards.

Fans could go to their local AMC theater a week or so before Oscar night to watch all five films in one day.

AMC’s strategy evolved in tandem with the category’s rules.

Best Picture used to have a sliding scale of up to ten nominees.

In 2022, the academy permanently increased the number of slots to a total of ten.

AMC responded by providing fans with a few options.

They could attend one or both days of a two-day Best Picture Showcase, which would feature roughly half of the nominees each.

They could also choose to watch the entire 24-hour marathon, which will feature every Best Picture nominee.

AMC has had tremendous success with these special events for more than a decade.

However, due to the pandemic, the theater chain canceled Best Picture Showcase in 2021.

But what is the strategy for 2022?

Unfortunately for die-hard moviegoers, AMC Theatres has decided to keep the Best Picture Showcase on hold.

Despite the lack of a specific reason, the company issued a statement on its website clarifying its plans.

“For the past 15 years, the continued support of our devoted Best Picture Showcase audience has enabled AMC to bring together cinephiles from all over the country to commemorate the previous year’s cinematic achievements.”

When we considered our plans for 2022, it became clear that the traditional Best Picture Showcase marathon events are still not feasible in the current climate.

Instead, we’re planning to screen a selection of this year’s nominees for a week on the big screen…

