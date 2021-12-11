Is Amrit Kaur, author of “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” related to poet Rupi Kaur?

The premiere of HBO Max’s Sex Lives of College Girls took place on November 18, 2021.

Bela Malhotra, played by actor Amrit Kaur, is one of the characters featured in the show.

Fans of Sex Lives of College Girls have begun to wonder if Amrit Kaur is related to the celebrated poet Rupi Kaur since she landed the role of Bela Malhotra on HBO Max’s new original series.

While many fans of Sex Lives of College Girls have speculated that Amrit Kaur and Rupi Kaur are related, it turns out that Amrit and Rupi have the same name but are not related.

Despite the fact that they are not blood relatives, the two Kaurs appear to have a lot in common.

Despite the fact that Amrit and Rupi are unrelated, the two women share a common cultural heritage, with both having roots in India.

Amrit and Rupi have both written extensively on their Instagram accounts about their Indian heritage and what it means to them. Read more about Amrit and Rupi’s individual stories below.

Amrit Kaur is a rising actress and producer, according to IMDb.

Her most well-known role to date has been as Bela Malhotra on Sex Lives of College Girls, in which she plays a sex-positive South Asian college freshman from Nutley, New Jersey who aspires to be a comedy writer.

Bela is seen navigating college life with her three roommates Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott), Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), and Leighton (René Rapp).

Amrit is very active on social media in addition to her acting career.

Amrit updates her 20,000+ Instagram followers on her personal life, acting gigs, and any projects she’s working on through her Instagram account.

Fans can keep up with Amrit's latest work on her Instagram account.

Amrit also has reels from her time on the Canadian LGBTQ series The D Cut, in addition to reels from Sex Lives of College Girls.

