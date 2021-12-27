Is Amy Schumer’s show lacking in filler?

Is Amy Schumer’s act full of filler?

AMY Schumer is a stand-up comedian and actress best known for her work in the film industry, for which she has received numerous awards.

Schumer revealed on the internet that she had surgery to undo a procedure that had turned her into “Maleficent.”

On December 27, 2021, Amy Schumer shared a selfie to Instagram.

She was in a doctor’s office with numbing cream on both cheeks.

Schumer had fillers but didn’t like how they made her look, so she had them removed.

“I tried getting fillers,” she wrote on the photo.

It turned out that I was already stuffed.

Thank God you can dissolve them, because I looked (hashtag)malificent, thanks @drjlodnp”

Amy Schumer’s fans were furious to learn that she had been given fillers.

On social media, she received the following comments:

“You are absolutely stunning! No fillers are required.”

“Please keep us updated! I tried the filler nonsense and it looks like my face has abs! I’m considering dissolving as well!”

“Fillers? Amy, no way! You have the best skin!! Stop it!”

Jodi LoGergo, Amy Shumer’s doctor, shared the same selfie of her patient on her own Instagram account.

“Using dermal filler can be a wonderful way to replace lost volume and enhance the face,” she wrote in the caption. “However, filler placement is extremely important!”

“After having filler elsewhere, @amyschumer came to me, and we decided that the location where the filler was placed was not ideal, so we dissolved it!”

“Dissolving filler is a straightforward and quick procedure.

To dissolve it, I injected hyaluronidase (a hyaluronic acid-degrading enzyme).

Schumer stated in one of her comments on her own photo that she had liposuction this year.

“Turning 40, with all my surgeries, I want to feel the best I can about myself,” she wrote.

“I had lipo done, and it was a fantastic experience.”

When it came to people getting work done, I used to be very [judgmental].

“Now I’m like, do everything you can to love yourself exactly as you are, but once you turn 40 and have a c section, do whatever the f**k you want!”

She announced in September 2021 that she had endometriosis and that her uterus and appendix had to be removed.

