Is Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon’s parenting in And Just Like That… relatable?

Carrie Bradshaw’s best friends, Miranda and Charlotte, were always itching to get back to their Sex and the City roots.

Cynthia Nixon revealed exclusively on E! News Daily Pop that her character Miranda Hobbes, who is career-focused, cynical, loyal, and hilarious, “never left” her.

“She lives within me,” Nixon said, adding that it was “amazing” to return to Miranda in HBO Max’sSATC reboot, And Just Like That…

“She’s so sardonic and funny, you know.”

She’s also very brave.”

Now that SATC has been on the air for two decades and she has grown up to be an activist, politician, and mother, Nixon was able to give the character new life.

Miranda’s role as a full-fledged adolescent rather than a baby is “familiar territory” for Nixon, who is a mother of three.

“I believe it’s at this point, not only for Miranda but also for Charlotte, where your little angel is almost fully grown and may have very different ideas about themselves than you do,” she says.

While Kristin Davis told E! News that she understands the general conflicts that arise between parents and their children, she says she’s “not Charlotte” when it comes to policing what her children wear, as Charlotte attempted to do in the second episode of the new series.

“I let my older child, especially, wear whatever she wants,” Davis said of her two children, Gemma, 10, and Wilson, 3.

“And with the younger boy, it’s more about ‘You need to be warm,’ right?”

Charlotte, on the other hand, isn’t in the same boat.

Despite this, she jumped at the opportunity to resurrect the character.

Davis admitted on Daily Pop that AJLT’s first read-through may have resulted in a few tears.

“You know me, I’m always willing to come back!”

Davis and Nixon were both excited to return to the world they created on Sex and the City and meet its new inhabitants.

Take, for example, Sara Ramirez’s Che Diaz portrayal.

They identify as nonbinary, bisexual, and queer, according to Ramirez.

In fact, they are…

