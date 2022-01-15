Is Andrew Garfield currently dating anyone?

Is there anyone dating Andrew Garfield at the moment?

Andrew Garfield was reintroduced to the world in a big way in 2021.

The British actor has received a number of nominations for his roles in The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Tick, Tick… Boom!, which he starred in back-to-back. In December, Garfield wowed fans with his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Since his breakthrough role in The Social Network (2010), Garfield has worked with a number of celebrities, including Emma Stone, his co-star in The Amazing Spider-Man.

Fans have wondered, understandably, if Andrew Garfield has a girlfriend at the moment.

Garfield’s fans were ecstatic when he returned in late 2021 with three new performances, considering he had been quiet for a couple of years.

Garfield starred alongside Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye in September, playing disgraced televangelist Jim Bakker.

Garfield wowed audiences in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical Tick, Tick… Boom! in November, putting him on the verge of becoming an Oscar contender.

Garfield described playing Jonathan Larson as “a gift” in a recent interview with Variety, adding that the role allowed him to expand his already impressive skill set.

Garfield said he’d do another musical if given the chance.

Garfield did appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home in December, despite his sincere denials when asked by the media if he would.

Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire co-starred in his portrayal of the beloved heroic character.

Thanks to enthusiastic fans of all ages, the Sony film, which was co-produced with Marvel, has reached (dollar)1.4 billion worldwide.

According to People, Garfield was spotted crossing the street in New York City in November with rumored girlfriend Alyssa Miller.

Garfield, 38, was holding hands with the 32-year-old model.

It was an unusual move for the actor, who prefers to keep his personal life to himself.

Later that evening, the two were spotted on their way to a taping of Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show, where he promoted Tick, Tick… Boom!, which had just been released on Netflix the previous weekend.

Miller previously had a romantic relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

In 2014, they broke up.

Miller is a swimsuit model for Sports Illustrated and an actress.

In Garfield’s romantic life, there have been a few well-known names.

Oscar, his co-star in The Amazing Spider-Man, and he had a four-year on-again, off-again relationship…

