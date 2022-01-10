Is Andy Cohen Coming Back to CNN for a New Year’s Special? The Network Finally Says Something

Is Andy Cohen Returning to CNN for a New Year’s Special?

Watching Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper on CNN on New Year’s Eve has become a New Year’s Eve tradition. The two are real-life friends with uncanny on-screen chemistry.

The telecast feels like viewers are eavesdropping on a private party because both television personalities are so comfortable with one another.

Cohen appeared to be at ease, to the point where he made a mistake that he now regrets.

According to a new report, the cable news network was dissatisfied with the Bravo star and would not ask him to return to the ring in 2023.

CNN has finally broken their silence and informed the public about their position on Cohen.

CNN’s dissatisfaction with Cohen’s performance during the live broadcast on New Year’s Eve was first reported by Radar Online.

Many staffers had complained to the online website about The Real Housewives producer for the negativity he was bringing to the network with his on-air remarks.

“We claim to be the most trusted news organization, but CNN hires Andy Cohen to make a fool of us all with his New Year’s Eve performance?” a source told Radar.

“Andy isn’t even a CNN employee, but for the past 48 hours, he has been our network’s face.

It’s humiliating, and CNN employees are furious.”

“Nothing has been made official yet,” a source at the cable network added, “but internally we have been told that Andy will not be invited back next year.”

It’s one thing for him to embarrass himself, but it’s quite another for Anderson Cooper.

Anderson has already stated that he will not be hosting next year’s special, preferring to ring in the new year with his son.

And, thankfully, there will be no Andy Cohen without Anderson.”

CNN later issued a press statement denying the previous report.

“Andy said something on live television that he shouldn’t have said.”

“We’ve discussed it with him and hope to see him again next year,” said the spokesperson.

Cohen was well aware of the negative reaction he’d gotten on social media.

On his SiriusXM show, the host discussed hosting the CNN special.

The host of Watch What Happens Live admitted that his only regret of the night was criticizing ABC’s competition.

“The only problem is…

